Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Nearly 20 years after winning Season 4 of American Idol, Carrie Underwood is reportedly returning to her roots as a judge.

According to separate reports from TMZ and Deadline, Underwood will replace Katy Perry on the judging lineup, joining returnees Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for Season 23.

ABC has not confirmed this casting news at this time. According to TMZ, the contract negotiations for the role are in the final stages.

Underwood is the top-earning American Idol alumna in the history of the show, per Forbes. She has released nine studio albums, won eight Grammy Awards and 23 Country Music Television Awards, and has sold more than 85 million records. She has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

After winning Season 4, Underwood has repeatedly returned to the Idol stage as a performer. She also served as a mentor to the contestants on Seasons 16 and 20.