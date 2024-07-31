Why Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Unexpectedly Absent from ‘The View’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Yet another member of The View has taken ill this week. This time, it’s Alyssa Farah Griffin who announced she will not be present at Wednesday’s (July 31) live show.

The cohost reported on social media that she is feeling “under the weather” but expects to return for the final two episodes of the week before their summer hiatus.

Head’s up I’m under the weather so I won’t be on @TheView today but back tomorrow & Friday! — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 31, 2024

Griffin is the second show host to announce a sick day this week. Sunny Hostin also missed Monday’s episode due to an undisclosed illness.

The View is expected to go on a month-long break after Friday’s (August 2) episode, as is custom for the talk show.

Wednesday’s guests include magicians Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, who are promoting their Off-Broadway show Stalker.

COMING UP: Magicians Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung are showing us some magic when they join us to talk about their new Off-Broadway show, ‘Stalker’! pic.twitter.com/YlxUh0501u — The View (@TheView) July 31, 2024

Then, on Thursday, the panelists will welcome New Hampshire’s Republican governor Chris Sununu, and on Friday, the guests are Michelle Jacobs and Sally Mueller, founders of Womaness.