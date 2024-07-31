‘The Price is Right’ Fans Shocked as Contestant Wins Big on ‘Lucky $even’

Lucky $even is one of the more challenging games to win on The Price is Right, but fans were left shocked last week when one super lucky contestant walked away as a big winner.

A contestant named Victoria was brought to the stage for a chance to win a brand-new Cadillac worth $40,000. However, the odds looked to be stacked against her when she was faced with the Lucky $even game.

For those unfamiliar, in Lucky $even, a contestant is given seven $1 bills and shown the first digit of the car’s price. They must then guess the remaining digits one at a time. If the contestant is wrong, they have to pay the difference between their guess and the actual digit in dollars.

Once the contestant loses all seven dollars, the game automatically ends. However, if they guess a digit correctly, they get to keep hold of all their money and move on to the next guess. If the contestant has at least $1 remaining after the last digit is revealed at the end of the game, they may buy the car for $1 and receive any leftover money.

In a clip posted to the Price is Right Instagram page, host Drew Carey is seen guiding Victoria through the rules. Her first guess was a “4,” and the digit revealed was a “3,” meaning she lost one dollar. She then guessed a “6,” and the digit was actually a “4,” meaning she lost another two dollars.

“Two numbers to go, three dollars to lose,” Carey said.

After taking a moment to think about it, Victoria picked a “7,” and then screamed in excitement when the digit was revealed as a “7,” meaning she didn’t have to give away any of her dollars.

With just one guess left to make, Victoria looked to the audience before turning to Carey and saying, “5.” Lo and behold, the final digit was a “5,” meaning Victoria and her family had won the brand-new white Cadillac.

Fans took to the comments to share their excitement at Victoria’s big win, especially given how rare it is to see someone succeed at Lucky $even.

“I’ve been watching the show for 50 plus years and it’s very rare for someone to win on Lucky 7 that’s a hard game but good for her that must mean there’s going to be a show on tonight,” one fan wrote.

“I love these videos. I love watching people win!” said another.

“Oh My Goodness,That Is So So Absolutely Sweet..Congratulations…” added another commenter.

Another added, “She played that like a PRO.”

“Wow. Car and 3$ gas money,” quipped another.

What did you think of Victoria’s big win? Let us know in the comments below.