Team USA Women’s Gymnastics Wins Gold: How to Watch It On TV

If you weren’t at your television screen Tuesday (July 30) at noon, you might have missed one of the most anticipated moments of the entire 2024 Paris Olympics: Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team winning gold. But not to worry! You’ll have another opportunity to see it all unfold sooner than later.

As always, the team came in with star power and stories galore at the event. Simone Biles is on her comeback tour and overcame a calf injury to wow the judges, pulling off a double somersault, no less. Jordan Chiles dealt with a rules setback that saw her miss the all-around final. Hezly Rivera, the youngest teammate, didn’t make the final but still helped the team qualify. Jade Carey suffered an illness. And Sunisa Lee overcame kidney disease and a scary practice fall to get to that podium.

With this win, Biles makes history as the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history with five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze.

NBC’s full two-hour and 15-minute coverage of the event will be available on replay on Peacock. Plus, the event will be featured in Tuesday night’s Primetime in Paris: The Olympics coverage on NBC, which starts at 8/7c.

If you want to catch some of the moments that got these Olympians to the top before then, though, we’re here to help.

Here are some highlights:

Jade Carey’s lightning-fast vault jump.

Jade Carey did NOT come to play. Starting things off strong for Team USA. #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/qKBellq0LB — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Suni Lee’s game-changing uneven bars showcase.

Suni Lee’s uneven bars routine just left us SPEECHLESS! #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/mGOk4hMnBD — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Jordan Chiles’ electric beam routine.

Jordan Chiles finishes strong to close out her beam routine. #ParisOlympics NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/5vPcNlLZKU — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Simone Biles’ jaw-dropping vault somersault.

Team USA fans in Paris going wild for Simone Biles. #ParisOlympics NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/hxLLrwCaFt — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

Jordan Chiles’ stunning vault.

Jordan Chiles’ vault gets a huge round of applause from her parents (and Spike Lee). #ParisOlympics NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/3OoFcqKOli — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

Simone Biles’ epic floor routine.