Team USA Women’s Gymnastics Wins Gold: How to Watch It On TV

Amanda Bell
Comments
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Silver medalists Elisa Iorio and Giorgia Villa of Team Italy and Gold medalists Simone Biles and Jade Carey of Team United States pose with their medals on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

If you weren’t at your television screen Tuesday (July 30) at noon, you might have missed one of the most anticipated moments of the entire 2024 Paris Olympics: Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team winning gold. But not to worry! You’ll have another opportunity to see it all unfold sooner than later.

As always, the team came in with star power and stories galore at the event. Simone Biles is on her comeback tour and overcame a calf injury to wow the judges, pulling off a double somersault, no less. Jordan Chiles dealt with a rules setback that saw her miss the all-around final. Hezly Rivera, the youngest teammate, didn’t make the final but still helped the team qualify. Jade Carey suffered an illness. And Sunisa Lee overcame kidney disease and a scary practice fall to get to that podium.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: (L-R) Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera of Team United States celebrate during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With this win, Biles makes history as the most decorated American gymnast in Olympics history with five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze.

NBC’s full two-hour and 15-minute coverage of the event will be available on replay on Peacock. Plus, the event will be featured in Tuesday night’s Primetime in Paris: The Olympics coverage on NBC, which starts at 8/7c.

If you want to catch some of the moments that got these Olympians to the top before then, though, we’re here to help.

Here are some highlights:

Jade Carey’s lightning-fast vault jump.

Suni Lee’s game-changing uneven bars showcase.

Jordan Chiles’ electric beam routine.

Simone Biles’ jaw-dropping vault somersault.

Jordan Chiles’ stunning vault.

Simone Biles’ epic floor routine.

 

 

