Summer Olympics (Women’s Gymnastics Team Final), Clash of Tennis Titans, True Crime on Streaming, Surfing on TCM

Simone Biles’ impressive comeback is likely to dominate the evening roundup (8/7c) on NBC, which features the women’s gymnastics team final along with swimming finals (women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 800m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay) and live coverage of surfing Day 4 finals from Tahiti. During the day, NBC goes live with women’s gymnastics (12:15 pm/ET), swimming finals (2:30 pm/ET) and men’s 3×3 basketball with U.S. vs. Serbia (4:35 pm/ET). USA Network live coverage includes U.S. men’s water polo team vs. Romania (10:35 am/ET) and U.S. men’s soccer team vs. Germany (1 pm/ET), and E! goes live with U.S. men’s beach volleyball team vs. Netherlands (2:15 pm/ET). All events can be livestreamed on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

Tennis fans of the 1980s saw the rivalry as “Iceman vs. the Volcano,” with the implacable Swedish sex symbol Bjorn Borg—winner of five consecutive Wimbledon tournaments—facing temperamental American upstart John McEnroe in an epic 1980 final that forms the pivotal center for the second episode of a terrific sports docuseries. They would meet again in 1981, in a match where McEnroe literally bites his lip to keep his temper in check, ruffling Borg’s composure so thoroughly it would change the course of his career. Both men reflect on their rivalry, with McEnroe stating, “I believe I was misunderstood” when he became the first player ever fined at the tournament for bad behavior. The irony being that he is now the sport’s elder statesman as a leading TV commentator.

Based on a hit true-crime podcast, the docuseries from ABC News Studios launches a second season with the three-part story of Ashley Lytton, a Utah wife and mother of three who makes a devastating discovery about her husband Jason in 2021. After she finds a hidden folder of explicit images and videos of underage girls, Jason faces charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, while Ashley takes measures to keep her family safe. … From the international true-crime blotter, streaming service Viaplay presents the three-part Under the Radar—Secrets of a Swedish Serial Killer, filmed in Sweden and the U.S., following investigative journalist John Mork as he follows clues within a sheet of music penned in prison by Swedish serial killer Peter Mangs, who claims that the song contains leads to the location of bodies from a double homicide in Florida.

If the coverage of Olympics surfing from Tahiti has whetted your appetite, you might want to check out TCM’s tribute to filmmaker Bruce Brown (1937-2017), whose 1966 documentary The Endless Summer is considered one of the most influential surf films ever made (airing at 8/7c). Brown follows surfers Mike Hynson and Robert August as they travel the world in search of perfect waves off the beaches of Tahiti, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, South Africa and other exotic locales. TCM’s lineup includes two sequels, 1994’s The Endless Summer II (9:45/8:45c) and 2000’s The Endless Summer Revisited (11:45/10:45c), the latter compiled by his son Dana Brown, followed by Bruce’s 1971 motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday (1 am/12c) and the 2001 sequel On Any Sunday: Motocross, Malcolm & More (2:45 am/1:45c).

Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): The game show gets rocking when Daughtry goes up against Papa Roach, followed by a faceoff between Earth, Wind & Fire and The War And Treaty.

The Surreal Life (9/8c, MTV): Macy Gray leaves the villa when a mystery illness sends her to the hospital. While the rest of the celebrity housemates wait out her diagnosis, they learn they'll be competing in a beauty pageant.

Frontline (10/9c, PBS): In Germany's Enemy Within, director Evan Williams explores the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the potential threat to democracy.

Babylon Berlin (streaming on MHz Choice): Travel back to 1930s Germany for the final two episodes of the period crime drama's fourth season, with tensions rising between the Nazi Party's SA "party soldiers" and the "protection squads" of the SS.