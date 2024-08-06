‘Mr. Throwback’ EP Dishes on NBA Star Steph Curry’s Comedy Acting Debut

Steph Curry is taking his shot in the world of comedies in the new Peacock mockumentary series Mr. Throwback. The show sees the NBA all-star play a version of himself, who reunites with his sixth-grade teammate Danny Grossman (Adam Pally). Danny has since taken some wrong turns, and as a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer, looks to his old bud for help.

The cast also includes Ego Nwodim, a scene-stealer in the role of Kimberly. She knew Danny and Steph back in the day, rising up the corporate ladder to running Steph’s off-the-basketball court business. Ahead of the premiere, we caught up with EP and Curry’s Unanimous Media’s business partner on getting into the scripted game.

How did the idea come together for you and Steph to step into the scripted comedy realm?

Erick Peyton: I think it really is all about the show, the story. For us at Unanimous Media, we’re always looking at vehicles to inspire. I think this is absolutely one of them. I think when David Caspe and the Libmans approached us with this idea, it felt real. It felt authentic, and it was hilarious. When we all got together in one room, not only did we love the story and where they were going to go with it, but we also loved each other. We instantly connected. I think that is what it’s really about. It’s about inspiring, and making sure the story feels new and innovative. With Peacock, the writers, and Universal, it has been an amazing experience.

How would you describe the dynamic between Adam and Steph on screen?

It was instant connectivity. Adam is hilarious. I think with Steph, it was great to see how comfortable they both got. A lot of the things you will see in this show, especially when they are cracking up, it is really him cracking up. One of the things Stephen was saying was when you work with Ego and Adam, in between setups, they are still doing bits back and forth without the cameras running. Stephen really didn’t understand what was a bit, what was real at first. They really got comfortable really quickly. You’ll see that in a show. They really seem like best friends in the sixth grade. I think that speaks to Adam and Ego being open to allowing Stephen to get comfortable.It really was the quickest friendship that we’ve really experienced on set.

It’s also a testament to Stephen, who went all in on this.

Absolutely. When he has the opportunity to do something, he will do it 110 percent. He is going to be as coachable as he can. When he showed up the first day on set, and his schedule is always busy, but he showed up knowing his lines, knowing other people’s lines, understanding the setup. That day was the day everyone looked around and thought, “Wow, this show is going to be amazing.”

What can you say in regard to how the season unfolds and Steph and Danny connect further?

The only thing I can say is just get ready for the ride. Sit back and enjoy the comedy of it. There is a ton of heart in this story as well. You’ll be surprised with every single episode. I hope you’ll laugh at every single episode. I would say my main thing is to get ready and enjoy it. It’s a fun show.

How would you describe the cast? It’s nice to see Tracy Letts back in the basketball space after Winning Time.

I can’t say enough about the cast. All of them brought something extremely special to the show. The biggest thing is they all have their own space to shine. I think Tracy Letts is absolutely amazing. I’m thinking of a scene where he shows up at Danny Grossmnan’s ex-wife Sam’s (Ayden Mayeri) house. There is a lot of improv there. Tracy is a complete pro, but his comedic chops were undeniable. I’m looking forward to everyone seeing all of the love and comedy within this show.

Talk about the decision to make this into a mockumentary format. Were there still some suggestions Steph made from his life that made it on screen?

I will say it’s completely made up. There are no real characters in there. Ego’s character is loosely based on myself, but loosely. The Libmans did a great job of creating the world. Once you read that world you see it’s fun and nothing we’ve experienced before. The mockumentary really fits that world.

How has it been getting to know Stephen as you get to know him over the years?

The main thing about working with Stephen. I always say this. He is exactly who you think he is. He is kind, present, and funny. He is also extremely competitive. That’s the experience we have working together. I think it permeates through the company. Working with him has been such a pleasure.

Mr. Throwback premiere, August 8, Peacock