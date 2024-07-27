Rob Lowe Auditions to Be Kamala Harris’ VP Pick: ‘I Was in ‘The West Wing’’ (VIDEO)

Rob Lowe already has a full-time job starring on 9-1-1: Lone Star, but the actor is looking for more work — specifically, work in the second-highest office in the land. On Thursday, Lowe stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and pitched himself as a running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“I mean, Jimmy, I heard you say it was one of the fastest VP searches in history, so I thought, you know, if I could alleviate, you know, some of the stress, I would volunteer for the role,” Lowe told Jimmy Fallon as he crashed the host’s monologue on Thursday.

“Well, that’s nice of you, Rob. I’m not sure how that’s how it works,” Fallon responded.

“Uh, no, I get that,” Lowe allowed, “but I’m really past the stage in my career where I audition for things.”

And when Fallon pointed out that Harris was “probably looking at people with more governing experience,” Lowe pointed to his experience. “I know how it works, Jimmy. I was in The West Wing,” he said.

Eventually, the actor relented. “Fine, fine, you twisted my arm — I will audition for the role. I’m Rob Lowe, and I am auditioning for the role of Vice President of the United States,” Lowe said — before getting The Roots, The Tonight Show’s house band, to play patriotic music to accompany his spiel.

Then Lowe directed his attention to the viewers watching from home. “America, I’m not like the others,” he began. “There’s no greater outsider than the person who starred in The Outsiders. I can adapt to any situation. I can be comedic like in Tommy Boy, dramatic like in St. Elmo’s Fire, or stop a nuclear threat like in Atomic Train. So, remember, when they go high, we go Low, spelled with an ‘e.’”

