The stars of The View were quick to praise Joe Biden’s primetime address on Wednesday (July 24) night, in which he declared his reasons for deciding to step away from the 2024 presidential race. On Thursday’s (July 25) edition, cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin all weighed in on the address with positivity.

Goldberg opened the conversation by saying, “[Biden] was in Washington and addressed the nation in a primetime talk to share why he decided to bow out of the race, lay out his hopes for the future, and express his gratitude. What a concept, right?” before playing a clip of the highlights.

Hostin predicted history will remember the speech kindly, explaining, “He’s sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval [Office] talking about a person from humble beginnings with a stutter getting the highest office in the land.”

“And the other one is making fun of stutterers,” Behar noted, contrasting Donald Trump’s messaging.

Hostin also praised Biden’s words about “newer voices” and the news that voter registrations online enjoyed a 700% daily increase in the wake of his first announcement.

“Taylor Swift and Beyonce haven’t really gotten into it yet,” Behar joked.

Haines, meanwhile, said she was reminded of the many decades of public service Biden has done and said she was reminded of a quote from the film Babe: “That’ll do.”

She also feted the “contrast” between Biden’s decision and Trump’s past behaviors, saying, “He’s literally relinquishing power. It was his dream, the only thing he ever wanted to do, while we have a former president who couldn’t even accept the election results … Then you also look at Biden listening to the rest of the party and Trump saying, ‘I am the party.’ And I just thought this [speech] was exactly what everyone needed.”

Behar, who admitted she’s not afraid to “go low” with her insults about Trump, then joked, “Trump wouldn’t give an inch. Just ask Stormy Daniels!” earning roars of laughter and surprise from the crowd.

Griffin, laughing, made a “hard pivot” back to the very serious subject at hand and said, “I thought it was a beautiful historic speech… It was a reminder [that] presidents are really custodians of the White House. They’re there as elected representatives of the people, not to be there forever.”

Goldberg closed out the conversation by turning her attention to audiences at home and declaring, “Joe Biden was raised like a great many of us who were told, ‘You can be anything you want to be. You can do anything you want to do.’ This is one of the few countries on the planet where that’s true, but you’ve got to fight for it.”

