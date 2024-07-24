Stephen Colbert Explains Why Donald Trump Is Scared of Kamala Harris in ‘Late Show’ Monologue (VIDEO)

“Democrats everywhere are feeling the Kamalamomentum,” Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday’s (July 23) episode of The Late Show before explaining why he thinks Donald Trump is terrified of facing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris on Sunday, and today, Tuesday, she’s already secured enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination,” Colbert explained at the top of Tuesday’s show. “Her campaign broke a single-day fundraising record with 1.1 million individual donors, and 60 percent of those donors were making their first contribution to the 2024 cycle. Holy cow!”

Colbert went on to discuss Trump’s recent Truth Social posts, which he said indicated the former President’s fears about having to run against Harris instead of Joe Biden, who officially withdrew from re-election on Sunday (July 21).

“Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden’s going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today!” Trump posted on Sunday night. Then, he posted something similar on Monday (July 22) morning, writing, “It’s a new day and Joe Biden doesn’t remember quitting the race yesterday!”

“Uh… Do you remember making that joke yesterday?” Colbert quipped before launching into his Trump impression, saying, “‘Joe Biden’s memory is so bad he doesn’t remember what he just said. And… Joe Biden’s memory is so bad he doesn’t remember what he just said.'”

Colbert added that one of the reasons Trump might be more concerned about Biden dropping out than he’s letting on is that “he doesn’t have a good line of attack against Harris” and has resorted to calling her “Laughin’ Kamala.”

“Laughin’ Kamala. Experiencing joy like a total freak,” Colbert continued in his Trump voice. “They call her ‘Capable of Human Emotion Harris.’ ‘The Not Dead Inside Veep.’ She’s not at all sad, folks, and we all know that is… sad.”

He also pointed out that Trump’s struggles to find a good line of attack might be because “deep down, he likes [Harris],” referring to how the Republican presidential nominee donated $5,000 to Harris’ re-election campaign when she was running for California attorney general.

“Or, as Fox News is reporting it, ‘Bombshell: Kamala Harris Took Money From Convicted Felon!’” he joked.

Before wrapping up his monologue, Colbert said Trump is also jealous because everyone is calling Biden’s decision to drop out a “patriotic and selfless sacrifice for the greater good.”

“Well, Donald, if you really want to steal his thunder, all you have to do is drop out. Imagine how mad that would make the Democrats,” the late-night host stated.