[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Your Friends & Neighbors Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2.]

Your Friends & Neighbors sets up a boggling mystery in the show’s opening minutes as Jon Hamm‘s character, Andrew “Coop” Cooper, awakens on the floor to find himself lying next to an unidentified dead body.

But who is the victim, and did Coop have something to do with it? While the questions rage on, it seems that viewers will have to wait for the storyline to catch up to “present day” as the action shifts to four months prior to the events depicted in the opening moments.

As viewers learn in the first two episodes, Coop is a hedge fund worker who is booted from his gig after a one-night stand with a colleague that is deemed inappropriate, despite no filed complaints. In the process of his termination, Coop discovered that his prospects in the industry where he’s built his career are next to nil.

So, what’s a man to do? He tested stealing from a neighbor or two, as he swiped an expensive watch to pawn off. Now that Coop has tested the waters, who is to say he won’t try again?

Could his stealing get him into trouble, or will it escalate to murder? It’s unclear at this time, but there is certainly a lot to consider as we look ahead to the season’s upcoming episodes.

One detail we can’t quite shake is Coop’s apparent need to clean the crime scene. If he had nothing to hide, why would he feel compelled to clean things up? Sure, if he broke in and is somewhere he shouldn’t be, that’s incriminating enough, but perhaps his concern in that moment came from somewhere else. Only time will tell.

While he may have had nothing to do with the mystery corpse, we’ll definitely keep that figure in the back of our minds while we follow Coop through his downward spiral.

Your Friends & Neighbors, Season 1, Fridays, Apple TV+