Gods of 1970s Tennis, Where Music Meets Fashion, 30 Years of Family Struggle, ‘Talent’ Auditions End
An evocative sports docuseries profiles tennis icons of the 1970s, beginning with champion activists Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe. Hulu’s Dress My Tour is Project Runway tailored for musicians seeking their next look. A remarkable Frontline documentary follows two Milwaukee families over 34 years, charting their struggles in tough economic times. America’s Got Talent wraps its audition phase.
Gods of Tennis
Wimbledon fans no doubt were riveted this year by watching the changing of the generational guard when Carlos Alcaraz outplayed contemporary legend Novak Djokovic for his second consecutive men’s final win. The aura of this iconic British venue, a favorite of many players, permeates an evocative three-part docuseries profiling tennis superstars who emerged in the 1970s, shortly after Wimbledon entered the pro tennis era in 1968. Billie Jean King was the women’s singles winner that year, and the opening episode depicts her activism in changing the status quo by advocating for gender pay equity—and successfully taking on Bobby Riggs in the so-called “Battle of the Sexes.” Also breaking new ground, while becoming the first Black man to win a Wimbledon men’s singles title in 1975, was Arthur Ashe, who fought for racial equality, including challenging South Africa’s apartheid policies. He was slow to rally to King’s cause for equal pay for women, but eventually came around. The archival footage of their matches is thrilling, especially watching Ashe take on bad-boy Jimmy Conners and King contending with young rising star Chris Evert (who gets her own episode later).
Dress My Tour
Project Runway meets the music industry in a 10-part competition series (available for binge-watching) hosted by supermodel Kate Upton, with 11 aspiring designers tasked to create rockin’ looks for music stars, vying for a $100,000 grand prize. Acting as mentors and judges, stressing creativity and (important for tours) durability: The Masked Singer’s Emmy-winning costumer Marina Toybina and choreographer Laurieann Gibson, with guest judges including Paula Abdul, Jojo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Toni Braxton and Jessie James Decker.
Frontline
Frontline, one of TV’s most essential documentary and public affairs series, has spent 34 years partnering with journalism legend Bill Moyers on this sobering chronicle of two Milwaukee families, one Black (the Stanleys) and one white (the Newmans), as they struggle to stay above the poverty line after the downturn in factory and manufacturing jobs swept away their sense of economic security. This two-hour special, Two American Families: 1991-2024, is the fifth film in a remarkable series that began in 1992 (Minimum Wages: The New Economy), and its sweeping narrative is a troubling, though not hopeless, account of resilience and sacrifice among generations.
America’s Got Talent
The last batch of hopefuls take the stage in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel in the final audition episode. The show takes a pause until August following the Summer Olympics. Followed by a new episode of Password (10/9c), with Jimmy Fallon going up against a Winter Olympics gold medalist, ski racer Lindsey Vonn.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Celebrity Family Feud (8/7c, ABC): The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke moonlights on the popular game show, facing black-ish and To Tell the Truth alum Anthony Anderson. In the second half, country singer Walker Hayes and The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson are the team leaders playing for charity. Followed by a new episode of Judge Steve Harvey (10/9c).
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (8/7c, MTV): In classic “let’s put on a show” tradition, the cast of the reality series returns for Season 12 to collaborate on the first-ever Love & Hip Hop group album.
- Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets (9/8c, MTV): Among the odd-couple roomies sharing space and secrets in the second season of the reality reboot: singer/actress Macy Gray, Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey, Olympic figure-skating personality Johnny Weir and Real Housewives of Atlanta escapee Kim Zolciak.
- Eiffel Tower: Life Behind the Scenes (streaming on MHz Choice): The Paris landmark is going to be a familiar sight the next few weeks during the Summer Olympics. A three-part docuseries goes inside the workings of the popular attraction to reveal the 620 daily workers in action, including lift operators, carpenters, electricians and even mountaineers.