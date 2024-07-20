Jimmy Fallon Takes a Jab at Biden Over COVID Diagnosis

Jimmy Fallon marked his 2,000th episode of The Tonight Show on Thursday, but no sooner did he thank fans for watching than he started riffing on President Joe Biden’s health and mental fitness.

“In 2,000 shows, I’ve seen Joe Biden go from vice president to president to somewhat present,” Fallon said.

The late-night comedian also discussed Biden testing positive for COVID. “On the bright side, it’s the first positive news he’s had in months,” he said. “Luckily, he can’t spread [the virus] because Democrats have been distancing themselves from him since the debate.”

Fallon added: “Yep, Biden had fatigue, a cough, and brain fog. Then he got COVID. … Thankfully, Biden is expected to make a full recovery, and his doctor said that he’ll be back to 60 percent in no time.”

And Fallon talked about the mystery of who gave Biden COVID. “It’s just hard to know. I mean, he sees so many each day, it’s unclear precisely who sidelined the president,” he said, as an image of Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly flashed on screen. “You know, I’m sure it wasn’t intentional. Like, it’s not like this person went into Baskin-Robbins, had everyone in the store lick one ice cream cone, then gave that cone to Biden. I mean, who would do that?”

The White House announced Biden’s COVID diagnosis on Wednesday, July 17, saying that the president had been vaccinated and boosted and was experiencing mild symptoms.

And in a letter the White House distributed on Friday, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said that Biden’s symptoms had “improved meaningfully” in one day’s time, that he’s tolerating treatment (including doses of Paxlovid), and that the president “continues to do the work of the American people.”

