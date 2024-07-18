How to Watch Last Night’s ‘Big Brother 26’ Premiere If ‘Price Is Right at Night’ Preempted Episode

Big Brother fans on the West Coast were losing their minds on Wednesday night (July 17) when the Season 26 premiere was delayed in certain areas due to a hiccup that saw Price is Right at Night airing in its time-slot.

It appears that coverage of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee overran, delaying The Price is Right at Night, so when Big Brother viewers tuned in expecting the season premiere, they were greeted by Drew Carey instead of Julie Chen. It’s safe to say that this frustrated many West Coast viewers.

“I am going to set the price is right studio on FIRE if it doesnt get off my screen and let me watch big brother,” wrote one fan on X.

“Wheres big brother @CBSBigBrother Why is the price is right on??????” added another.

Another wrote, “@CBSBigBrother @CBS @paramountplus I swear if y’all don’t pull price is right and air the premiere of big brother someone’s about to get capped.”

Unlike previous years, CBS did not air the Big Brother 26 premiere live. Instead, the show is airing in two separate pre-recorded installments. The first aired last night (without a hitch on the East Coast) and saw eight new houseguests move into the famous reality television house. The other eight are set to arrive in Thursday’s (July 18) episode.

The show also revealed its first major twist of the summer: a special 17th houseguest, who it turns out is a Big Brother-themed AI named Ainsley, who will control the game and dish out rewards and punishments.

How to Watch the Big Brother 26 Premiere

Those who missed the premiere due to delays can catch up on CBS’ streaming service, Paramount+. The entire episode has also been uploaded to CBS.com

Thursday’s episode is set to air at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+ and can also be viewed on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.