Stephen Colbert Unearths Rare Clip of Glen Powell on Reality TV as a Child (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Glen Powell on The late Show
The Late Show/CBS/YouTube

Glen Powell is riding high after a string of successful movies, including Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and the new disaster movie spinoff Twisters. However, Stephen Colbert reminded the Scream Queens alum of one of his earliest on-screen appearances, one Powell would rather forget.

Appearing on Wednesday’s (July 17) episode of The Late Show, Powell was surprised when Colbert brought up “one of his earliest forays into the world of action that wasn’t as successful.”

The late-night host then unveiled a photo of a 13-year-old Powell on the Discovery Kids reality show Endurance, which aired between 2002 and 2008.

“It’s really pretty hard for me to talk about, to be honest,” Powell said. “I’ve never talked about this publicly ever. The fact they pulled this out is shocking, but here we go. I was 13, I was on a show called Endurance; it’s basically a kids Survivor type show.”

He continued, “It’s a reality show where they threw kids to Mexico, and they pit them against each other.”

“Like you had to fight in a pit or something?” Colbert asked.

“No. But I’d watch that. Somebody should make that show,” Powell joked.

The reason the Anyone but You star doesn’t like talking about his time on Endurance is because it ended in heartbreak. “I really wanted to be on the show, and I got kicked off in the first episode,” he told Colbert.

Colbert then surprised Powell further by revealing he had a clip from the show. In the clip, a young Powell is seen falling off some sort of monkey bars contraption. “I thought I could do it for a long time, but my balance didn’t think so,” he says in the video. “When I realized I was going home, it was the worst feeling.”

Netflix's 'Hit Man' Dominates Streaming Ratings
Related

Netflix's 'Hit Man' Dominates Streaming Ratings

Things only got more embarrassing when Colbert brought up Powell’s bio from the show, which stated how he was saving up to buy a video camera by mowing lawns and acting in commercials. “He likes to tap dance and sing at nursing homes,” Colbert read.

“If this movie star thing doesn’t work out, at least you’ve got a fallback position,” Colbert quipped.

“I was flying high until just now,” Powell replied, taking the embarrassing moment in good spirits.

You can watch the full segment, including the Endurance clip, above.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35 c, CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where to stream

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Twisters

Glen Powell

Stephen Colbert

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Isaac Hirsch on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Multi-Day Champ Isaac Hirsch’s Shocking Loss
Jessy Schram, LaRoyce Hawkins, and David Eigenberg of One Chicago, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shanola Hampton, and Kelli Williams of 'Found,' and Reid Scott and Mehcad Brooks of 'Law & Order' at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour
2
‘Law & Order,’ One Chicago & More NBC Stars Gear Up for Fall in the Studio
'Reservation Dogs,' 'Outlander,' and 'Ghosts' are among the biggest Emmys 2024 nominations snubs and surprises
3
Emmys Snubs & Surprises: ‘Outlander,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Ghosts’ & More
Anna Sawai in Shogun, and Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
4
2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ & ‘Shōgun’ Lead the Pack
Jay Fisher, Zach Eckstein, and Nella Ballauer
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have an Interesting Theory After ‘Brutal’ Game