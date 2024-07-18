Stephen Colbert Unearths Rare Clip of Glen Powell on Reality TV as a Child (VIDEO)

Glen Powell is riding high after a string of successful movies, including Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and the new disaster movie spinoff Twisters. However, Stephen Colbert reminded the Scream Queens alum of one of his earliest on-screen appearances, one Powell would rather forget.

Appearing on Wednesday’s (July 17) episode of The Late Show, Powell was surprised when Colbert brought up “one of his earliest forays into the world of action that wasn’t as successful.”

The late-night host then unveiled a photo of a 13-year-old Powell on the Discovery Kids reality show Endurance, which aired between 2002 and 2008.

“It’s really pretty hard for me to talk about, to be honest,” Powell said. “I’ve never talked about this publicly ever. The fact they pulled this out is shocking, but here we go. I was 13, I was on a show called Endurance; it’s basically a kids Survivor type show.”

He continued, “It’s a reality show where they threw kids to Mexico, and they pit them against each other.”

“Like you had to fight in a pit or something?” Colbert asked.

“No. But I’d watch that. Somebody should make that show,” Powell joked.

The reason the Anyone but You star doesn’t like talking about his time on Endurance is because it ended in heartbreak. “I really wanted to be on the show, and I got kicked off in the first episode,” he told Colbert.

Colbert then surprised Powell further by revealing he had a clip from the show. In the clip, a young Powell is seen falling off some sort of monkey bars contraption. “I thought I could do it for a long time, but my balance didn’t think so,” he says in the video. “When I realized I was going home, it was the worst feeling.”

Things only got more embarrassing when Colbert brought up Powell’s bio from the show, which stated how he was saving up to buy a video camera by mowing lawns and acting in commercials. “He likes to tap dance and sing at nursing homes,” Colbert read.

“If this movie star thing doesn’t work out, at least you’ve got a fallback position,” Colbert quipped.

“I was flying high until just now,” Powell replied, taking the embarrassing moment in good spirits.

You can watch the full segment, including the Endurance clip, above.