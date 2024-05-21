‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Renewed for Season 2 at PBS Masterpiece

The ladies of The Marlow Murder Club will be back to solve more grisly cases as Robert Thorogood’s (Death in Paradise) cozy crime drama has been renewed for a second season by PBS Masterpiece.

As reported by Variety, Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, and Cara Horgan are all set to return as amateur sleuthing trio Judith, Suzie, and Becks for Season 2 of the British drama series. Natalie Dew will also reprise her role as police inspector Tanika Malik.

Season 2 will see the group reunite to solve another spate of unsettling crimes. The series is scheduled to film this summer and will be directed by Steve Barron.

The show comes from Thorogood and is an adaptation of his Marlow Murder Club novels. It follows retired archaeologist Judith, dog-walker Suzie, and vicar’s wife Becks as they team up to solve mysterious murders in their sleepy, idyllic town of Marlow.

Season 2 will see Thorogood adapt his second novel in the series, Death Comes to Marlow, for a two-episode murder mystery. Meanwhile, Lucia Haynes (Vera) and Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders) will each pen brand-new stories for the season.

“From a seemingly impossible murder inside the locked study of a sweeping mansion, to the mysterious case of a man murdered in the middle of a sleepy cul-de-sac with no connection to the town, and an unexpectedly brutal accident at the prestigious Marlow sailing club that quickly reveals itself to be something more sinister, there’s no rest for our sleuthing trio,” reads the official logline.

The Marlow Murder Club is produced by Monumental Television in association with ITV Studios.

“Monumental Television and Robert Thorogood’s female-led mystery thriller ‘The Marlow Murder Club’ proved to be such a smash hit with viewers that we just had to bring it back for a second season,” said UKTV head of drama Helen Perry. “We’re delighted to be re-joining Judith Potts and the gang for more fun and puzzle-solving drama, and we know our viewers will love it too.”

Debra Hayward, Monumental co-founder, added, “We loved collaborating with Robert on ‘The Marlow Murder Club,’ and we couldn’t have asked for a better cast to bring to life his unlikely amateur detectives. We are thrilled that the first series went down so well with audiences, and we can’t wait to return to the charming town of Marlow for series two.”

The Marlow Murder Club, Season 2, 2025, PBS Masterpiece