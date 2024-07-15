‘General Hospital’ Star Shares Memories of Richard Simmons On Set

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital star Lynn Herring, who has played Lucy Coe on the long-running soap opera since 1986, has paid tribute to Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru who died on Saturday (July 13) at age 76.

“Richard Simmons meant a lot to so many folks including me,” Herring told People when reminiscing about her time working with Simmons on the hit daytime series. “When Richard walked on our General Hospital stage it would sizzle with his life force, his wicked sense of humor, his joy of entertaining and his love for us all.”

Simmons, the colorful personality who rose to fame through his televised aerobics and fitness exercise routines, made several appearances on General Hospital between 1979 and 1982. He appeared as himself, teaching exercise classes at the Campus Disco and the Community Sports Center. Over 20 years later, he returned to Port Charles for the Nurses Ball as part of the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Throughout his appearances, Simmons would often get under the skin of Herring’s Lucy Coe. And Herring is now looking back on those moments fondly following the fitness champion’s passing.

“The last day I worked with him [in 2013], I admired his shirt that had a beautiful jeweled bird on it. When I finished my scenes and came back to my dressing room it was sitting on my couch with a simple Love, Richard,” Herring recalled.

She added, “Thank you Richard for all you gave of yourself to so many!”

Simmons died a day after his 76th birthday, and according to TMZ, his housekeeper discovered his remains on Saturday morning, and first responders declared him dead at the scene, with no foul play respected.

Speaking after the fitness icon’s passing, General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini, told People, “I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Richard Simmons. [He] will always be remembered for bringing a unique brand of humor to General Hospital through his love of fitness and his bigger-than-life personality.”

He continued, “I was so glad to have an opportunity to experience his energy and enthusiasm firsthand when he came back to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary show. I am sure he is already organizing fitness classes at the campus disco in the sky. Our heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and fans.”