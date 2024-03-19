Richard Simmons Insists ‘I Am Not Dying’ After Cryptic Facebook Post

Fitness guru Richard Simmons apologized and clarified a cryptic social media message he made that had fans thinking he was dying.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to a lengthy Facebook post he’d made earlier in the day referring to death and living life to the fullest.

“It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion,” he added.

Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

In the original Facebook post, the 75-year-old aerobics teacher wrote, “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

He continued, “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

Simmons, who rose to fame in the 1980s due to his popular weight-loss programs and eccentric personality, reminded his followers to eat healthy and exercise regularly.

“Every day that you are alive you have got to move,” he wrote. “Whether it is standing or sitting you have got to move your body every day. Start with stretching, then cardio and strength.”

He concluded the post by saying, “Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way. If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called ‘Live Like You Were Dying.’ Live today and don’t forget to pray.”

The post led to concern and confusion over whether Simmons was genuinely dying. Now that he’s clarified, fans are thankful he is still seemingly healthy and happy.

“We are just happy to hear from you,” wrote one fan on X.

“That is what I thought you meant!!!” said another. “I just said that to someone else I think you were just making a profound message. It was a good one.”

Another added, “Thank God I was over here crying and about to call my mother. Love you so much Richard!”

“You have nothing to apologize for, Richard Simmons! Thank you for your inspiring message. Blessings!” said another.