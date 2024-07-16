The wait is almost over until we check back into the spacey world of The Ark for Season 2 (premiering July 17). The series is Set 100 years into the future, and the road to planetary colonization has been anything but smooth when surviving members of the Ark One crew prematurely woke up from their cryo-pods to find themselves in a dire situation.

They were left to pick up the pieces of a failing ship, hoping to live and continue their adventures. It’s a similar scenario for our brave heroes going into the next chapter of the popular Syfy series. We know Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman), and Alicia Nevins (Stacey Read) are among those to survive but there could be casualties aboard Ark One after the explosion of Proxima B, the planet they’d hope to inhabit.

Garnet brokered a deal with Evelyn Maddox’s (Jelena Stupljanin) Ark 15 for help despite her being responsible for numerous deaths. As she has known from the beginning, tough decisions must be made for the greater good. We’ll have to wait until the premiere to see what happens with these new crew dynamics and who else from the team was left.

In the meantime, TV Insider has the exclusive clip above. This first look sees a rescue team shuttle deployed from Ark 15 to Ark One, captained by Garnet. She and the other three on the rescue mission enter into the danger zone with systems failing and electrical sparks everywhere. Brice insists they have to look for the others, including his girl Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva). The door doesn’t budge after the crew attempts to get through to the other side. Making matters worse, Nevins concludes damage to the internal comms was making it hard for them to reach the crew.

Garnet surveys this seemingly hopeless situation and brings her crewmates together. She becomes taken by emotion saying, “Growing up in the lab I never had a family, I mean other than my sister. I never had a real family. I never even knew what one even felt like, you know? And now I do.”

They all embrace before Garnet declares, “And we are getting the rest of our family from back there.” Ark 15 members come and begin the hull breach (breaking through the surface of the ship) procedure. The crew prepares for the decompression with Garnet telling them to put their helmets on.

How will they make it out of this predicament? Are you excited about the return of The Ark? Let us know in the comments below.

The Ark, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, July 17, 10/9c, Syfy