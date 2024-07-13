Bill Maher Nominates Other Democrats for 2024 Presidential Race: ‘Biden Is Toast’

According to Bill Maher, it’s not a question of if Joe Biden will end his presidential reelection campaign but who — as in, who will replace him on the ballot.

“Biden is toast,” the political commentator said on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, July 12. “The walls will keep crumbling, and my pick in the office pool for when he gives it up is August 9th, the 50th anniversary of when [former President Richard] Nixon did for, of course, very different reasons.”

Maher also suggested possible replacements, including Vice President Kamala Harris. “She won’t just protect Plan B — she is Plan B,” the comedian said.

Then there’s California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “I don’t want to say he really, really wants to be the guy who steps in if the current nominee goes down, but he gets an alert on his phone every time Biden can’t think of a word.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might also be a contender, Maher said. “Voters who don’t yet know her will think she already was president because of all the TV shows where the president was played by an actress who looks just like Gretchen Whitmer,” he joked.

And there’s also Pete Buttigieg. “Fought in Afghanistan, came in third among Democrats for the nomination in 2020, he’s a Rhodes Scholar, former mayor, and now he’s the Secretary of Transportation, and he’s only 10 years old,” Maher quipped.

The Real Time host also proposed progressive governors for the job — like Wes Moore, Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Jared Polis, and J.B. Pritzker — noting that 37 percent of U.S. presidents were governors first.

“We need some new characters on this sitcom we call a country,” Maher explained. “Americans like new, and these guys, all you need to know is they’re moderates, they’re under 100 years old, and they have a D next to their name. … At this point, we just need to be sure we get the last rental car: something reasonably safe, relatively clean, and not Trump.”