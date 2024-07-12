‘Serpent Queen’ Schemes Again, ‘Descendants’ Sees Red, Purr-fectly Irreverent ‘Exploding Kittens,’ New ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie

Starz

The Serpent Queen

Season Premiere 8/7c

Yas, queen! Or, more accurately, Queen Regent. Now that France’s Charles IX (Bill Milner) has come of age, Catherine de Medici (the fierce Samantha Morton) remains the power behind the throne in a country lurching toward religious and civil war during the turbulent 16th century. The spicy and profane historical drama has another royal shoe to drop, with the looming presence across the Channel of England’s Queen Elizabeth I — soon to be seen (starting in the third episode) played by an equally formidable Minnie Driver.

Disney / Kwaku Alston

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Movie Premiere

And you thought Galinda and Elphaba were mismatched roomies in Wicked. Meet this whimsical fairy-tale franchise’s latest Villain Kid: Red (Kylie Cantrall), the offspring of the treacherous Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from unfriendly Wonderland, who’s come to wreak havoc at Auradon Prep, where she clashes with Chloe (Malia Baker), daughter of Cinderella (Brandy) and King Charming (Paolo Montalban). Though they couldn’t be more different, the frenemies team up to stop Wonderland’s attack on Auradon by time-traveling back to the Queen of Hearts’ past, where they hope to steer her away from her villainous future. China Anne McClain reprises her role as Uma, former Villain Kid turned Auradon’s headmaster. The soundtrack from the fourth Descendants film features seven new songs, two reprises and a new version of “So This Is Love” from the original 1950 Cinderella movie.

Netflix

Exploding Kittens

Series Premiere

Inspired by the card game, an irreverent adult animated comedy casts TV’s former Lucifer, Tom Ellis, as God — aka Godcat — who’s come to Earth in the form of a well-fed house cat. And wouldn’t you know that right next door, there’s a Devilcat (Saturday Night Live veteran Sasheer Zamata) setting up a purr-fectly slapstick battle of good vs. evil. Although if someone offers to rub these felines’ bellies, all bets are off.

Luka Cyprian / Hallmark

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

Movie Premiere 9/8c

The feel-good movie franchise about postal investigators working in the Dead Letter Office is back after a three-year hiatus. Colleagues Oliver (Eric Mabius) and Shane (Kristin Booth), while struggling to settle into marriage, work with fellow married POstables Rita (Crystal Lowe) and Norman (Geoff Gustafson) to get to the source of a trio of dead letters.

Discovery

Shark Week

Special

Not to be confused with Syfy’s Sharknado movies, Shark Week special The Real Sharkano (airing at 8/7c) follows shark advocate and attack survivor Paul De Gelder when he visits a remote island society of shark worshippers to study their methods of swimming with the deadly predators. Followed by Sharks of the Dead Zone (9/8c), which explores the ability of sharks to survive in oxygen-poor waters affected by marine pollution and outbreaks of algae; and Shark Attack Island (10/9c), with De Gelder and other shark experts investigating a South Pacific hotspot for recent Bull, Tiger and Great White shark attacks.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: