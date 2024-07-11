Starz is expanding its Spartacus franchise and bringing Nick Tarabay back as Ashur in a new spinoff.

The 10-episode series, House of Ashur, was first announced in November 2023 as “a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit.” Spartacus creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer.

“A decade ago the groundbreaking original Spartacus captivated viewers worldwide and we’re excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ, at the time. “It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe.”

Added DeKnight, “To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity. I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

Now, the series has added eight new roles in this next chapter. Read on for everything we know about Spartacus: House of Ashur, including the cast, plot details, and more.

What is Spartacus: House of Ashur about?

This new series asks: What if Ashur hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?

Who’s in the House of Ashur cast?

Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur. Joining the cast are Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, and Leigh Gill.

McTavish plays Korris, a former gladiator who won his freedom in the arena and is now Ashur’s Doctore, training the gladiators in Ashur’s Ludus. Davis plays the first female gladiator in the Spartacus universe. Achilla is a fierce water driven to surpass her male counterparts and earn her freedom..

Vaughan plays Hilara, a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur. Baquero’s Messia is a house slave in love with Hilara. Webber plays Tarchon, a brash and headstrong gladiator. Black plays Cossutia, a politician determined to keep Ashur in his place and is constantly plotting his downfall. Shaw-Smith’s Viridia is Cossutia’s daughter. Gill plays Satyrus, the leader of the Brothers Ferox, gladiators from a rival Ludus.

Where is the series filming?

Production has started in New Zealand.

What are the other Spartacus series?

Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered in 2010. A prequel series, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, followed in 2011, then came Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013.