Joe Rogan Sets Live Netflix Comedy Special, First In Six Years

Joe Rogan has returned to the stand-up scene with his first comedy special in six years. The live event will stream on Netflix on August 3rd at 10 p.m. ET.

Titled Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, this is Rogan’s first live stand-up special with Netflix. Previously, the streamer has aired his specials Joe Rogan: Strange Times in 2018 and Joe Rogan: Triggered in 2016, with topics ranging from raising kids to marijuana laws to pro wrestling.

The special will film live from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas, and will be directed by Anthony Giordano.

Rogan served as executive producer along with Jeff Susan, Chandra Keyes, Brady Nasfell, and Giordano.

Burn the Boats will join Netflix’s lineup of live comedy specials including Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage as well as The Roast of Tom Brady, Katt Williams: Woke Foke, and John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

Rogan, a stand-up comedian for over 30 years, has previously run five other specials including Rocky Mountain High for Comedy Central in 2014, Live from the Tabernacle in 2012, Talking Monkeys in Space in 2009, and Joe Rogan Live in 2007.

Rogan is also the host of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Spotify podcast that is credited with popularizing long-form conversation video podcasting. The podcast has produced over 2000 episodes, each an average of two to three hours, covering current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, science, martial arts, and hobbies. Guests on the show include Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Lance Armstrong, Bill Burr, Jay Leno, and Snoop Dogg.

A commentator for the UFC and a four-time tae kwon do state champion, the Boston native has additionally hosted the reality series Fear Factor in 2011 and 2012. He also played Joe Garrelli on the NBC comedy series NewsRadio. He first caught the attention of casting directors of the 1994 sitcom Hardball in which he portrayed a tactless, young baseball player.