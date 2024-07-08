Say hello to your new One Tree Hill drama queen! Show alum Robert Buckley will be joining the Drama Queens podcast with Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

The podcast’s official Instagram page shared a video of Buckley wearing a Queen of Hearts costume to announce his arrival: “We are so thrilled to have Robert joining us on this journey and we are so excited to watch alongside him!!” the caption read.

One Tree Hill fans know that Buckley joined the beloved series as Clay Evans in Season 7 and became a core character following the exits of Morgan’s Peyton Sawyer and Chad Michael Murray’s Lucas Scott at the end of Season 6. So, since Peyton is not a part of the series after Season 6, what does this mean for Morgan’s future with the podcast?

“I really started to question what I brought to this, but also how we keep that storytelling alive and important,” Morgan said during the latest edition of the podcast. “So as we head into Seasons 7 through 9, it was important that we introduced a new queen who could take over for me—I’m still going to pop in here and there—but who represented the same things that I’ve brought to this show. So we were looking for a queen who was kind of b***hy, like maybe cussed too much. Someone who doesn’t like feelings.”

Morgan added that the trio was “looking for a Peyton 2.0” to join the rewatch podcast. After looking at their OTH co-stars, they “arrived at a really good addition to this show.”

Buckley was one of the cast members who joined Morgan, Lenz, and Bush on the Drama Queens live tour, which Morgan said was his “vetting” process.

The Blind Date Book Club star thanked the trio for inviting him to be a part of this next chapter. He applauded the women for the podcast’s success. “I root for all three of you individually so hard anyways. You’re my friends, and I’m also a fan,” he said.

One Tree Hill, streaming on Huly, Disney+, and Max