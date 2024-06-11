Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The cast members of One Tree Hill have starred in countless Hallmark movies over the years, and Bethany Joy Lenz has ideas for even more crossover. One idea will make Nathan and Haley fans very happy.

“I think me and James doing a movie would probably be a super winner, but we’d have to find exactly the right one because that’s a big deal,” Lenz told TV Insider while promoting her latest Hallmark movie, Savoring Paris.

She added, “It’s got to be a really good one. He’s doing so well. He’s got his show, Everyone Is Doing Great, and it’s brilliant. He’s just doing so well that I think it would be fun all these years later to do something together. We’ll see.”

Lenz and Lafferty were co-stars on One Tree Hill for nearly a decade. Haley and Nathan’s relationship became a cornerstone of the series. From getting married as teenagers to their brief split to welcoming baby Jamie their senior year, fans rooted for Naley from the start and would love to see them onscreen again.

Her other idea for a future Hallmark movie includes sharing the screen again with Shantel VanSanten, who played Haley’s younger sister, Quinn James.

“She and I always had such a great time and I miss her,” Lenz admitted. “I miss actually working with her, especially since I’ve been able to get a good dose with the other girls [Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush] on Drama Queens. It would be so nice to reconnect with Shantel, so I’m down for a girls’ trip.”

The Dinner for Vampires author is currently in the midst of her rewatch podcast, Drama Queens, with Bush and Morgan. The One Tree Hill trio is watching the series from the beginning, discussing every single episode, and opening up about their experiences along the way. New episodes drop every week.