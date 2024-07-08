How to Watch Alec Baldwin’s Manslaughter Trial on TV

Alec Baldwin is heading back into the courtroom to face trial for his alleged involvement in the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor who faces involuntary manslaughter charges had been shooting the yet-to-be-released Western film, Rust.

Beginning Tuesday, July 9, the trial is expected to unfold over several weeks in the 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico where Rust was being filmed at the time of Hutchins’ death in October 2021. As the trial unfolds, there will be various ways to catch coverage of the ongoing case.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the ways to watch the trial on TV in the weeks ahead:

Law&Crime

The network’s Sidebar host and reporter Angenette Levy is slated to be on the ground for the trial, offering viewers up-to-date reporting on the unfolding events. In addition to live reporting, the network also unveiled an hour-long special on their YouTube channel titled The Case Against Alec Baldwin: Actor Faces Trial for Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting. Coverage for the trial special and upcoming coverage can be found on OTT and their YouTube channel, here.

Court TV

“We’re going very big with this trial,” Court TV network head Ethan Nelson told TV Insider. The network will have extensive coverage including pool feed coverage for all media outlets. An on-air team of legal experts will be on the ground in New Mexico, including lead anchor Vinnie Politan, anchor Ted Rowlands, crime and justice correspondent Matt Johnson, and legal correspondent Kelly Krapf.

Outside the courtroom, Johnson and Krapf will helm coverage, while Rowlands will anchor the first week live outside the courthouse. Politan will join to provide live reports and host his primetime show Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan on location during the final week of the trial through the verdict. Additional coverage will feature insights and discussions from attorneys, investigators, and forensic experts. Leading up to the trial, Court TV also airs an exclusive documentary The Case Against Alec Baldwin, which explores the Rust shooting and how the case has changed over time.

Other Options

Keep an eye on news broadcasts across ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, and more which are all sure to provide updates on the trial as new developments worth sharing are made.

Let us know how you plan to tune into the trial in the comments section, below.