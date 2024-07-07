‘9-1-1’ Deleted Scene: Hen & Karen Question Tommy About Relationship With Buck (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy, Tracie Thoms as Karen, and Aisha Hinds as Hen in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 9
Disney / Mike Taing

Clearly everyone should have friends like Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms)! ABC shared a deleted scene from 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 9 “Ashes, Ashes” in which the couple questions Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) about his intentions towards Buck (Oliver Stark).

The episode began with the 118 and Tommy receiving medals for their heroics during the cruise ship disaster that kicked off the season—Bobby (Peter Krause), notably, didn’t think he deserved the recognition and made his feelings known during his speech—and this cut moment comes from the reception after (during which Bobby put in his resignation and Captain Gerrard showed he’s still a horrible person).

“Where are you going with this?” Hen asks Tommy in the video, which you can watch in the Instagram post below. He thinks she means his plate and tells her, “to my table, so I can eat it.” Karen explains, “We mean where are you going with Buck?” Again, Tommy thinks it’s about the cake … at first. “We’re talking about your intentions,” Hen explains, and Karen follows up with, “Are they honorable?” Tommy’s “I’m wearing a medal” doesn’t go over well. “We are taking it very slow,” he adds. “In fact, I’m letting him set the pace, and I’m just trying to keep up.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 9-1-1 on ABC (@911onabc)

Buck and Tommy first kissed in Season 7 Episode 4, then went on their first date in the following episode. Buck, at first, didn’t tell anyone, but he did bring Tommy with him to his sister Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) wedding, after which everyone knew about their relationship. The couple seemed to end the season in a good place; Bobby had mentioned to Buck that he knew Tommy was good for him because they hadn’t needed to talk about him, and the two were last seen having dinner in the finale.

What do you think of the deleted scene? Do you think it shouldn’t have been cut? Let us know in the comments section, below.

9-1-1, Season 8, Fall 2024, ABC

