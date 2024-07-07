Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Clearly everyone should have friends like Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms)! ABC shared a deleted scene from 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 9 “Ashes, Ashes” in which the couple questions Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) about his intentions towards Buck (Oliver Stark).

The episode began with the 118 and Tommy receiving medals for their heroics during the cruise ship disaster that kicked off the season—Bobby (Peter Krause), notably, didn’t think he deserved the recognition and made his feelings known during his speech—and this cut moment comes from the reception after (during which Bobby put in his resignation and Captain Gerrard showed he’s still a horrible person).

“Where are you going with this?” Hen asks Tommy in the video, which you can watch in the Instagram post below. He thinks she means his plate and tells her, “to my table, so I can eat it.” Karen explains, “We mean where are you going with Buck?” Again, Tommy thinks it’s about the cake … at first. “We’re talking about your intentions,” Hen explains, and Karen follows up with, “Are they honorable?” Tommy’s “I’m wearing a medal” doesn’t go over well. “We are taking it very slow,” he adds. “In fact, I’m letting him set the pace, and I’m just trying to keep up.”

Buck and Tommy first kissed in Season 7 Episode 4, then went on their first date in the following episode. Buck, at first, didn’t tell anyone, but he did bring Tommy with him to his sister Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) wedding, after which everyone knew about their relationship. The couple seemed to end the season in a good place; Bobby had mentioned to Buck that he knew Tommy was good for him because they hadn’t needed to talk about him, and the two were last seen having dinner in the finale.

9-1-1, Season 8, Fall 2024, ABC