Judy Belushi-Pisano Dies: John Belushi’s Widow & Actress Was 73

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Judy Belushi Pisano attends the ceremony posthumously honoring her late husband, actor/comedian John Belushi, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 1, 2004
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Judy Belushi-Pisano, who was married to comedian and actor John Belushi, died on July 5. She was 73. She had cancer, according to MV Times.

The news was shared via a post shared on John Belushi’s official Instagram page run by Judy and the Belushi Estate. “Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy. Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter,” reads the caption.

“In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand,” the message continues. “As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy, and the Blues Brothers will never fade. There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift. The Belushi and Pisano families will carry your love in their hearts forever.” Check out the post below for photos of John and Judy Belushi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Adam Belushi (@itsjohnbelushi)

Judy Belushi-Pisano was also an actress, producer, and writer. She had uncredited roles in her husband’s movies National Lampoon’s Animal House and The Blues Brothers as well as appeared in two episodes of All Downhill from Here in 2016. She also produced the 1985 Saturday Night Live compilation The Best of John Belushi and the 2010 compilation John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge. She was credited as a writer for one episode of Saturday Night Live in 1981.

“Today, I am devastated by the passing of my friend Judy Pisano (Belushi). Her love for her husband John Belushi, his career, and his legacy was unmatched,” wrote her friend, Stephen Bishop, on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I have fond memories of working and hanging out with Judy and John. She was always kind to me and stayed in touch through the years. I so enjoyed seeing her at Animal House reunions. My memories of her are filled with warmth and affection. I’ll always cherish them. My sincere condolences to both the Pisano and Belushi families. She will be greatly missed.”

Judy Belushi-Pisano and John Belushi were married from 1976 until his death in 1982. She was also married to film producer Victor Pisano from 1990 to 2010.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Isaac Hirsch and Sarah Crocker on 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Puzzled By Contestant’s Final Jeopardy Wager
Fiona Vroom, Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Margaret Colin in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
2
What’s New in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut’
Kristian Alfonso, Jonathan Jackson, and Cynthia Watros
3
10 TV Stars Who Returned to Their Soap Opera Roots
DISCOVERY SHARK WEEKLAWS OF JAWS 2 HAMMERHEAD SHARK
4
Shark Week Begins, Dragons at War, Dr. Pol Signs Off, More of ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3; India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'; Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Episode 6
5
Which ‘Bridgerton’ Couple Has the Most Chemistry? A Ranking