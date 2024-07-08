The New ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘All American: Homecoming’ Final Season, a Great White Serial Killer, a Barbecue Brawl

Disney / John Fleenor

The Bachelorette

Series Premiere 8/7c

It can’t be easy to be denied a rose on The Bachelor. But for some lucky ladies, there is compensation. The franchise, now in its 21st Bachelorette season, welcomes back Jenn Tran, the bilingual Vietnamese student from New Jersey who made it to the top 6 with Joey Graziadei. She’s now in the driver’s seat, greeting 25 suitors in a made-for-TV search for love. The field includes a sommelier, an Army Ranger veteran, an algebra teacher, a pet portrait entrepreneur (show us your photos!), a medical student and an aerospace engineer whose twin brother met his fiancée on Bachelor in Paradise. Can lightning strike twice?

All American

Season Premiere 8/7c

The spinoff set at Atlanta’s fictional HBCU Bringston University returns for its third and final season, another casualty of The CW’s regime change and cost-cutting programming philosophy. In the opener, tennis hopeful Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to call attention to unwanted changes on campus, but her crusade doesn’t go as planned and puts Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) in an uncomfortable situation.

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Is this a Shark Week special or a slasher movie? Serial Killer follows Paul de Gelder, survivor of a 2009 shark attack, as he travels to a Mexican fishing village off the Sea of Cortez, the site of two gruesome shark fatalities, one of which resulted in the victim’s decapitation. Joined by a shark investigator and local biologist, de Gelder sets out to locate the predator. Also on the Shark Week menu, earlier in the evening: Big Shark Energy (8/7c), where shark experts assess the alpha qualities of male Great Whites in New Zealand waters; and Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (9/8c), in which Dr. Craig O’Connell finds a link between feeding frenzies and the

BBQ Brawl

Season Premiere

Bobby Flay defends his title in Season 5 of the food competition, forming a new team to take on fellow captains Sunny Anderson and Michael Voltaggio. The 12 contestants prepare sliders to woo their prospective coaches in the team pick, followed by a surf and turf challenge where they hope to impress judges Brooke Williamson, Rodney Scott and Carson Kressley.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

(syndicated, check local listings): In a four-week test run airing in 12 major markets, TMZ Studios offers a series digging into bizarre stories from around the globe with a crew including a UFO investigator, an archaeologist, a private eye and a mathematician. As someone once said, the truth is out there. My Life Is Murder (9/8c, BBC America; streaming on Acorn TV): Alexa (Lucy Lawless) goes undercover as a dance mom when a ballerina turns up too-too dead after being shot with a bow and arrow at a fancy ballet academy.

(9/8c, PBS): The home cooks show off their baking skills in the series’ second “Great American Recipe Bake Sale.” Is There Anybody Out There? (10/9c, PBS): POV presents director Ella Glendining’s deeply personal film about her search for connection and self-acceptance as a person born without hip joints and with short thigh bones, facing further challenges after unexpectedly becoming pregnant.