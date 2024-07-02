‘Clipped’ Finale, Baby Sharks and Shark Bait on TCM, Sprinting with Athletes, ‘Hard Knocks’ Goes Offseason

Matt Roush
Comments

Lawsuits galore in the finale of Clipped, the docudrama about the fallout from former Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist comments forcing his sale of the team. National Geographic’s SharkFest continues with a special about baby sharks off the New York City coast. In the spirit of shark mania, Turner Classic Movies presents “shark bait” movies set on the high seas. A Netflix docuseries profiles elite athletes training to be the fastest on the planet.

Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling in 'Clipped' Season 1 Episode 6 finale - 'Keep Smiling'
Kelsey McNeal / FX

Clipped

Series Finale

FX’s colorful sports docudrama concludes with judgment day for L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) and his estranged wife Shelly (Jacki Weaver) as the deadline looms for selling the team. She has landed a whale with a $2 billion offer, but still needs her combative husband to sign off on the deal—though maybe a mental competency test will get her off the hook. While the Sterlings head to court, several times, back on the basketball court, coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) cheers on his players through the playoffs. Not an easy task, once Donald’s alarming interview on Anderson Cooper 360 sets the team back into a psychological tailspin.

Nat Geo's 'Baby Sharks in the City'
Nat Geo

Sharkfest

SharkFest continues with Baby Sharks in the City (8/7c), a special about the discovery by shark biologists of a nursery of baby Atlantic great whites off the coast of New York City. Scientists use a camera tag to record life in the Atlantic among the baby great whites. Followed by the premiere of Shark Attack 360 (10/9c), the first of eight new episodes exploring why sharks attack humans.

Movita, Clark Gable, Franchot Tone, Mamo Clark in 'Mutiny on the Bounty' (1935)
Everett Collection

Mutiny on the Bounty

With SharkFest well underway and Discovery’s Shark Week returning on Sunday, Turner Classic Movies gets in the spirit with aquatic adventures on the high seas. (No Jaws in the mix, though.) The prime-time lineup starts with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1944 Lifeboat (8/7c), about stranded survivors of a U-boat attack (with a rare film appearance by Tallulah Bankhead). Followed by 1960’s disaster movie The Last Voyage (10/9c), about passengers trapped on a sinking ocean liner, and two 1930s classics: Captains Courageous (11:45/10:45c) and the Clark GableCharles Laughton led Mutiny on the Bounty (2 am/1c).

Tamari Davis and Sha'Carri Richardson in 'Sprint'
Netflix

Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans

Series Premiere

The Flash has nothing on the speedy elite athletes profiled in a six-part docuseries from the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. With eyes on the ultimate prize — an Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters — Sprint attempts to keep up with top contenders in track and field as they train, travel and compete throughout the 2023 World Championships. It takes mental toughness as well as relentless physical conditioning to run like Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson, among others featured in the series.

Brandon Brown, Joe Schoen in 'Hard Knocks: Off Season With the New York Giants'
Matt Swensen / HBO

Hard Knocks

Season Premiere

The Hard Knocks franchise, which has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards over the years for its coverage of NFL teams during training camps and the regular season, expands with its first season following a team during the offseason. Over five weekly episodes (through July 30), Hard Knocks and NFL Films go inside the New York Giants organization as it prepares for its 100th season, focusing on general manager Joe Schoen and his front-office staff as well as the players through the process of free agency and the NFL draft, followed by team minicamps.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

  • Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution (9/8c, PBS): This is why we can’t have groovy things. Having relived the height of the disco era, the docuseries concludes by depicting the inevitable backlash, reaching its peak with a “Disco Sucks” demonstration at Chicago’s Comiskey Park Stadium. Disco as a music genre would fade, but dance music lives on as electronic house music.
  • Password (10/9c, NBC): The password is … rapper. As in Wiz Khalifa, who faces off against Jimmy Fallon as they team with contestants in the classic word game.
  • Star Wars: The Acolyte (streaming on Disney+): We now know the identity of the Big Bad Sith master: Qimir (Manny Jacinto). And with his follower, dark-sider Mae (Amandla Stenberg), disguised as her twin sister Osha, things are getting even more serious for the depleted ranks of the Jedi heroes.

Clipped (2024)

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Sharkfest

Sprint: The World's Fastest Humans

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenn Tran in a new promo for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
1
Jenn Tran Accidentally Reveals ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Ending
Genie Francis and Jonathan Jackson on 'General Hospital'
2
Jonathan Jackson Teases Lucky & Laura Reunion Ahead of ‘GH’ Return
Sebastian & Sonia on 'America's Got Talent'
3
‘AGT’ First Look: Contestants Crash Into Stage in Freak Accident
Drew Basile for 'Jeopardy!'
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Drew Basile Speaks Out After ‘Terrible’ Shock Defeat
Eric Mabius and Kristin Booth in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters'
5
Will All POstables Be Back for 14th ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie?