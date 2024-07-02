‘Clipped’ Finale, Baby Sharks and Shark Bait on TCM, Sprinting with Athletes, ‘Hard Knocks’ Goes Offseason

Lawsuits galore in the finale of Clipped, the docudrama about the fallout from former Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist comments forcing his sale of the team. National Geographic’s SharkFest continues with a special about baby sharks off the New York City coast. In the spirit of shark mania, Turner Classic Movies presents “shark bait” movies set on the high seas. A Netflix docuseries profiles elite athletes training to be the fastest on the planet.

Kelsey McNeal / FX

Clipped

Series Finale

FX’s colorful sports docudrama concludes with judgment day for L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) and his estranged wife Shelly (Jacki Weaver) as the deadline looms for selling the team. She has landed a whale with a $2 billion offer, but still needs her combative husband to sign off on the deal—though maybe a mental competency test will get her off the hook. While the Sterlings head to court, several times, back on the basketball court, coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) cheers on his players through the playoffs. Not an easy task, once Donald’s alarming interview on Anderson Cooper 360 sets the team back into a psychological tailspin.

Nat Geo

Sharkfest

8/7c

SharkFest continues with Baby Sharks in the City (8/7c), a special about the discovery by shark biologists of a nursery of baby Atlantic great whites off the coast of New York City. Scientists use a camera tag to record life in the Atlantic among the baby great whites. Followed by the premiere of Shark Attack 360 (10/9c), the first of eight new episodes exploring why sharks attack humans.

Everett Collection

Mutiny on the Bounty

With SharkFest well underway and Discovery’s Shark Week returning on Sunday, Turner Classic Movies gets in the spirit with aquatic adventures on the high seas. (No Jaws in the mix, though.) The prime-time lineup starts with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1944 Lifeboat (8/7c), about stranded survivors of a U-boat attack (with a rare film appearance by Tallulah Bankhead). Followed by 1960’s disaster movie The Last Voyage (10/9c), about passengers trapped on a sinking ocean liner, and two 1930s classics: Captains Courageous (11:45/10:45c) and the Clark Gable–Charles Laughton led Mutiny on the Bounty (2 am/1c).

Netflix

Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans

Series Premiere

The Flash has nothing on the speedy elite athletes profiled in a six-part docuseries from the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. With eyes on the ultimate prize — an Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters — Sprint attempts to keep up with top contenders in track and field as they train, travel and compete throughout the 2023 World Championships. It takes mental toughness as well as relentless physical conditioning to run like Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson, among others featured in the series.

Matt Swensen / HBO

Hard Knocks

Season Premiere 10/9c

The Hard Knocks franchise, which has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards over the years for its coverage of NFL teams during training camps and the regular season, expands with its first season following a team during the offseason. Over five weekly episodes (through July 30), Hard Knocks and NFL Films go inside the New York Giants organization as it prepares for its 100th season, focusing on general manager Joe Schoen and his front-office staff as well as the players through the process of free agency and the NFL draft, followed by team minicamps.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: