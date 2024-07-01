Renauld White, ‘Guiding Light’ Actor & Trailblazing Model, Dies at 80

Renauld White, who trailblazed diversity on designer runways and also appeared on the soap opera Guiding Light, died June 26. He was 80 years old.

White was under hospice care at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan at the time of his death, according to his friend and fashion designer Jeffrey Banks, who spoke with WWD. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Throughout his career, White called for greater representation in the fashion industry. In 1979, White became the second Black model to appear on the cover of GQ, the first being Urs Althaus just two years prior.

White modeled for leading designers such as Bill Blass in 1969 as well as shows for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Donna Karan. He also worked for Yves Saint Laurent, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Versace, Armani, and Cerutti. White came out of retirement in 2023 to appear in an ad campaign for Dolce & Gabbana that was shot by Steven Meisel.

He started modeling in the 1960s, coming up alongside models such as Denis LaMarsh, Rob You, Kalani Durdan, Bob Clement, Joe MacDonald, and Boba Menna.

“There were very few Black models at the time,” Banks said of White in an interview with WWD. “When they had a party for him in Newark for his 50-year anniversary in the fashion industry, he was very proud of the profess and how he opened the doors for other people.”

In the 1980s, White transitioned to acting. He appeared on Guiding Light for two years as William Reynolds. White appeared in seven episodes of the CBS soap.

White also appeared in the 2014 film Gun Hill as well as the 2017 horror movie Central Park.

On Thursday, Banks posted a tribute to White on Instagram.

“Modeling for me from the very start of my career Renauld was always the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for my brand,” he continued. “When first introduced to my Mother she claimed instantly that he was my ‘older brother.’ I only wished that was so.”

Banks continued, “I shall miss our talks and times together, but will always remember the barriers you broke in the fashion industry and the love you shared as a trusted friend. Good night sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”