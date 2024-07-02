NBCUniversal just closed a big addition to Peacock’s library. As of June 30, all seven seasons of TNT’s The Closer are available to stream on the service.

Airing from 2005 to 2012, The Closer starred Kyra Sedgwick as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson, leader of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Priority Homicide Division (later the Major Crimes Division). Sedgwick earned five back-to-back Emmy nominations for her performance — winning the gold in 2010 — and The Closer begat the long-running spinoff Major Crimes.

If you’re looking for a substantial Closer binge, consider these 10 episodes, which IMDb users have rated as the best of the best, the series finale included.

10. Season 1, Episode 12: “Fatal Retraction”

When a woman purportedly murdered years ago turns up only recently deceased, a convicted killer is freed, and Brenda and her team must ID both the criminal and the actual victim. “With a fine performance by Jason O’Mara as the ultra-smug adversary, Kyra Sedgwick has a memorable war of wills in this dynamite episode of her hit series,” IMDb user lor_ wrote.

9. Season 5, Episode 12: “Waivers of Extradition”

The squad deals with the stabbing death of a woman — and a Texas detective who wants the killer to face the death penalty. Meanwhile, Brenda has to decide whether to keep hosting her niece. “This episode is so good and intense,” said user gay_myrick. “The acting is great, including Sosie Bacon as Brenda’s niece, Charlie. It was a family affair, with Kevin Bacon directing as well.”

8. Season 4, Episode 3: “Cherry Bomb”

Brenda’s investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl leads her to a teenage boy protected by his L.A. County Sheriff father. “In the overall series arc of the relationship between Commander Taylor (Robert Gossett) and Deputy Chief Brenda Johnson, ‘Cherry Bomb’ is the episode/case that marks the most dramatic turning point,” user allworkpeace wrote.

7. Season 3, Episode 9: “Blindsided”

Brenda takes a journalist on a ride-along, but when their car is ambushed, the journalist is killed, and Brenda is put under 24-hour police protection. “Another great episode, with a mix of genuine drama, humor, and really good acting,” said user Tony_rooke. “Best part is the final scene — Brenda looking up at her parents and Fritz [Jon Tenney] — a truly beautiful shot of a genuine star.”

6. Season 1, Episode 13: “Standards and Practices”

A Hollywood producer’s murder coincides with an Internal Affairs inquiry that threatens Brenda’s career and may offer Pope (J.K. Simmons) a chance to edge her out. “This excellent climax of season 1 has [Brenda], who started the season as the new one on a special force, on trial for her job,” user DKosty123 recapped. “It is not an easy survival task to be doing [at] the same time as she is working on a new case.”

5. Season 7, Episode 14: “Road Block”

When the police commissioner’s wife fatally hits a young girl riding a bicycle, the woman claims she was the victim of auto theft. Brenda, however, isn’t fooled. IMDb user biorngm hailed the episode’s meaningful dialogue and poignant scenes. “This is another classy episode with the cast of regulars and guests offering an excellent production inside of three-quarters of an hour,” they added.

4. Season 4, Episode 13: “Power of Attorney”

A seemingly straightforward case against a man accused of rape and murder turns complicated as Brenda faces off against an aggressive district attorney. IMDb user ttapola compared this episode to The Usual Suspects. “Like that movie, it’s the execution of a magnificent script resulting in a flawless masterpiece that no synopsis can do justice,” they wrote.

3. Season 4, Episode 10: “Time Bomb”

The squad previously called Priority Homicide Division, now dubbed Major Crimes Division, looks into a teenager’s death and uncovers a conspiracy that puts them in the crosshairs. “I think it was a very amazing episode,” user ciffou said. “I’m never disappointed with this show and this [midseason] finale was very surprising.”

2. Season 7, Episode 21: “The Last Word”

In The Closer’s series finale, Brenda is certain that defense attorney Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke) is a murderer, despite a lack of hard evidence. And she’s willing to put her badge on the line. “Some shows just kind of fade away, worn and tired. Not this one,” raved user Paularoc. “It ends dramatically and logically … The whole cast, as ever, was excellent.”

1. Season 2, Episode 5: “To Protect & To Serve”

Provenza (G.W. Bailey) and Flynn (Tony Denison) discover a dead body in Provenza’s garage… but decide to deal with that puzzling development later so they don’t miss their Dodgers game. “This was the episode that raised the series from a good police procedural … to an exceptional audience experience,” IMDb user @perotin_notre_dame wrote. “Dubbed by hardcore fans ‘the Skybox episode,’ it revealed a team of writers who dared to release their inner comic without degrading the concerned characters to do it.”