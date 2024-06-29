Hallmark Summer Nights Schedule: Everything You Need to Know

Hallmark Channel is heating up with its annual Summer Nights programming event. The cable destination is trotting out five all-new original movies every Saturday in August.

“Viewers can treat themselves to feel-good summer fantasy, love stories that will transport them back in time to make their dreams come true, to beautiful Costa Rica for a wedding destination, and to a place where they come face-to-face with their dream man,” Hallmark Media says in a press release.

Meanwhile, sibling channel Hallmark Mystery will debut two new whodunit movies. “Viewers will be taken on a wild crime solving ride with the help of man’s best friend, while one of Hope Valley’s favorite couples work to prove a childhood friend’s innocence,” the company adds.

Check out the lineup for both channels — and synopses from Hallmark Media — below.

Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights movies

Saturday, August 3, 8/7c: Junebug

When an 8-year-old version of herself starts appearing to her, Juniper (Autumn Reeser, The Wedding Veil) begins to realize that her life is not what she had hoped it would be as a child. Young Junebug pushes Juniper to achieve her dreams, to start writing again, and to collaborate with the cute artist Alex (Aaron O’Connell, The Haves and the Have Nots) that she recently met to get her life back on track.

Saturday, August 10, 8/7c: My Dreams of You

Grace (Skyler Samuels, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) has recurring dreams about a handsome stranger named Michael (Kapil Talwalkar, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) due to a mix-up in Dream Central. When they finally meet in person, Grace is shocked to learn he has no idea who she is.

Saturday, August 17, 8/7c: A Costa Rican Wedding

A clumsy maid of honor (Rhiannon Fish, My Norwegian Holiday) gets help from her handsome nemesis (Christopher Russell, Operation Nutcracker) when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding.

Saturday, August 24, 8/7c: The Magic of Lemon Drops

When Lolly’s (Lyndsy Fonseca, Nikita) aunt gives her three magical lemon drops, she gets to experience what her life would have been like if she had made different choices and lived those unfulfilled dreams. Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) also stars.

Saturday, August 31, 8/7c: Head Over Heels

A suburban girl at heart, Addison (Rebecca Dalton, Good Witch), is off to prove herself in the world of high-end fashion footwear when she lands a life-changing internship at an Upper East Side studio leading up to the star-studded New York Fashion Week. Addison is determined to hold on to her integrity and her family values while struggling to balance it all and forge a path to success and romance, although she may fall head over heels while trying to make her dreams come true. Olivier Renaud (Romance with a Twist) also stars.

Hallmark Mystery’s whodunit movies

Friday, August 2, 9/8c: Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery

When Jazz Ramsey (Rachel Skarsten, The Royal Nanny) and her crime detection dog, Zeus, stumble upon an old crime scene, the K-9 trainer, her star pup, and ex-boyfriend and lead detective Nick (Corey Sevier, Take Me Back for Christmas) are thrown into the investigation.

Friday, August 23, 9/8c: Nelly Knows Mysteries (working title)

When an unusual handwritten letter arrives at Nelly’s (Pascale Hutton, When Calls the Heart) office, she identifies the handwriting as belonging to her childhood friend Dahlia (Sarah Grey, The Secret Lives of College Freshmen), claiming her boyfriend Blake (Julian Haig, Dial S for Santa) is being unfaithful. Determined to help, Nelly wants some answers and rushes to Blake’s home, only to find his dead body. When Dahlia becomes the prime suspect, the new, handsome detective in town, Michael Hogan (Kavan Smith, When Calls the Heart), must work with Nelly to prove that her childhood friend is not the killer everyone believes her to be.