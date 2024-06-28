Wimbledon 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks: How to Catch the Action

The year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, the Wimbledon Championships, takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet club July 1-14, as the top players in the world vie for history in one of global sports’ most prestigious events.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, coming off his win at the French Open, is seeded third at Wimbledon. Just ahead of him are No. 2 Novak Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, the 2024 Australian Open champion.

Other contenders on the men’s side include Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

The Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondroušová is defending champion and has the No. 6 seed at this year’s tournament. Seeded ahead of Vondroušová in order are Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC have live coverage of Wimbledon, with every match also streaming live on the ESPN App and ESPN+.

Wimbledon 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern.

Monday, July 1

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: First Round, ESPN & ESPN+

Tuesday, July 2

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: First Round, ESPN & ESPN+

Wednesday, July 3

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: Second Round, ESPN & ESPN+

Thursday, July 4

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: Second Round,ESPN & ESPN+

Friday, July 5

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: Third Round, ESPN & ESPN+

Saturday, July 6

7:00 AM-1:00 PM: Third Round, ESPN & ESPN+

1:00 PM-4:00 PM: Third Round, ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, July 7

7:00 AM-1:00 PM: Round of 16, ESPN & ESPN+

1:00 PM-4:00 PM: Round of 16, ABC & ESPN+

Monday, July 8

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer Courts), ESPN2 & ESPN+

8:00 AM-4:00 PM: Round of 16 (Centre Court), ESPN & ESPN+

Tuesday, July 9

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), ESPN & ESPN+

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), ESPN2 & ESPN+

Wednesday, July 10

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), ESPN & ESPN+

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), ESPN2 & ESPN+

Thursday, July 11

8:00 AM-1:00 PM:Ladies’ Singles Semifinals, ESPN & ESPN+

1:00 PM-2:30 PM: Mixed Doubles Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

Friday, July 12

8:00 AM-2:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals, ESPN & ESPN+

Saturday, July 13

9:00-11:30 AM: Ladies’ Singles Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

11:30 AM-3:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Ladies’ Singles Championship (ENCORE), ABC & ESPN+

Sunday, July 14

9:00 AM–Noon: Gentleman’s Singles Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

Noon-3:00 PM: Ladies’ Doubles Championship, ESPN & ESPN+

3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Singles Championship (ENCORE), ABC & ESPN+