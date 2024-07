Suit up for a splashy summer when the 2024 Paris Olympics begin. Throughout the Games, there will be dozens of group games taking place in the pools, and if you want to catch every game live, here’s a list of where and when to watch.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

8 a.m. – Women’s Group: Netherlands vs. Hungary (E!)

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Group: USA vs. Greece (USA)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Group B: Spain vs. France (Digital)

12:45 p.m. – Women’s Group: Greece vs. USA (NBC Ch. 519)

2:05 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Australia vs. China (Digital)

6 p.m. – Women’s Group: USA vs. Greece (USA)*

Sunday. July 28

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Australia vs. Spain (Digital)

6:05 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Serbia vs. Japan (Digital)

9 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Italy vs. USA (USA)

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Group: USA vs. Italy (NBC Ch. 519)*

10:35 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Montenegro (Digital Live)

12:45 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Montenegro (CNBC)*

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Hungary (Digital)

3:05 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Romania vs. Greece (Digital)

11 p.m. – Men’s Group: USA vs. Italy (USA)*

Monday, July 29

8 a.m. – Women’s Group B: France vs. Italy (Digital)

9:35 a.m. – Women’s Group B: USA vs. Spain (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Group A: China vs. Netherlands (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Hungary vs. Canada (EE!)

7 p.m. – Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. USA (USA)

Tuesday, July 30

4 a.m. – Water Polo, Judo & More (Paris Extra 1)

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Australia vs. Serbia (Digital)

6:05 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Italy

9 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Japan vs. France (Digital)

10:30 a.m. – Men’s Group A: USA vs. Romania (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Montenegro vs. Greece (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Spain vs. Hungary (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

8 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Netherlands vs. Australia (Digital)

9:35 a.m. – Women's Group A: Canada vs. China (Digital)

10 a.m. – Handball, Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 1)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Group B: Italy vs. USA (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Group: Italy vs. USA (USA)

2:05 p.m. – Women’s Group B: Spain vs. Greece (Digital)

10:30 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 1)

Thursday, August 1

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Greece vs. USA (E!)

6:05 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Serbia vs. Spain (Digital)

9 a.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Australia (Digital)

10:35 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Italy vs. Montenegro (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Romania vs. Croatia (Digital)

3:05 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Japan (Digital)

5:45 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Greece vs. USA (USA)*

8 p.m. – Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Japan (USA)*

11 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Greece vs. USA (USA)*

Friday, August 2

8 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Australia vs. Canada (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Greece vs. Italy (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Group B: USA vs. France (USA)

2:05 p.m. – Women’s Group A: China vs. Hungary (Digital)

11 p.m. – Women’s Group B: USA vs. France (USA)*

Saturday, August 3

4 a.m. – Water Polo, Judo & More (Paris Extra 1)

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Spain vs. Japan (Digital)

6:05 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Greece (Digital)

9 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Australia vs. Hungary (Digital)

10:30 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Montenegro vs. USA (USA)

3:05 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Italy vs. Romania (Digital)

11 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Montenegro vs. USA (USA)*

Sunday, August 4

4 a.m. – Shooting, Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 1)

8 a.m. – Women’s Group A: Hungary vs. Australia (Digital)

9:35 a.m. – Women’s Group B: Italy vs. Spain (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands (Digital)

2:05 p.m. – Women’s Group B: France vs. Greece (Digital)

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 2)

Monday, August 5

4 a.m. – Water Polo, Shooting & More (Paris Extra 2)

6 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Serbia (Digital)

7:35 a.m. – Men’s Group B: Australia vs. Japan (Digital)

9:10 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Greece vs. Italy (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. USA (USA)

2 p.m. – Men’s Group B: France vs. Spain (Digital)

3:30 p.m. – Men’s Group A: Romania vs. Montenegro (Digital)

Tuesday, August 6

8 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 1 (Digital)

10:15 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 1 (E!)*

1 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal (Digital)

2:35 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (Digital)

5 p.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 4 (NBC Ch. 519)*

Wednesday, August 7

8 a.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal (E!)

10:15 a.m. – Water Polo, Handball & More (Paris Extra 1)

1 p.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 3 (Digital)

2:35 p.m. – Men’s Quarterfinal 4 (USA)

Thursday, August 8

7 a.m. – Women’s Classification Match 1 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Water Polo, Weightlifting (USA)

8:35 a.m. – Semifinal 1 (Digital)

12 p.m. – Women’s Classification Match 2 (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal (USA)

1:35 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

5 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)

10:30 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal 2 (USA)*

Friday, August 9

7 a.m. – Men’s Classification Match 1 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Water Polo & More (E!)

8:35 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal 1 (Digital)

12 p.m. – Men’s Classification Match 2 (Digital)

12 p.m. – Water Polo & More (Paris Extra 1)

1:35 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

5 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal (E!)

Saturday, August 10

3 a.m. – Women’s Classification Match 3 (Digital)

4:35 a.m. – Women’s Bronze Final (Digital Live – reairing at 9:30 p.m. on USA)

6 a.m. – Women’s Bronze Final (E!)

8 a.m. – Women’s Classification Match 4 (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Gold Final (NBC Ch. 519)

1:35 p.m. – Men’s Classification Match 3 (Digital)

10:30 – Women’s Gold Final (USA)*

Saturday, August 11