Tennis is already one of the world’s most competitive and widely watched games in all of sports, which means the stakes are at the apotheosis when the athletes arrive for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here’s how to watch every match as it happens.

Saturday, July 27

6 a.m. – Featured Matches July 27 Pt. 1 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Singles First Round (Digital)

6 a.m. – Outer Court 6-14: July 27 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles First Round (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Round (Digital)

1 p.m. – Featured Matches: July 27 Pt. 2 (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Singles First Round (Digital)

Sunday, July 28

6 a.m. – Featured Matches: July 28 Pt. 1 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Singles First Round (Digital)

6 a.m. – Outer Court 6-14: July 28 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles First Round (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Doubles First Round (Digital)

1 p.m. – Featured Matches: July 28 Pt. 2 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Singles First Round (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Singles First Round (Digital)

Monday, July 29

6 a.m. – Featured Matches: July 29 Part 1 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

6 a.m. – Outer Court 6-14; July 29 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Women’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Double Second Round (Digital)

1 p.m. – Featured Matches: July 29 Pt. 2 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

3 p.m. – Men’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

6 a.m. – Featured Matches: July 30 Pt. 1 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

6 a.m. – Outer Court 6-14: July 30 (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles Third Round (Digital)

9 a.m. – Women’s Singles Third Round (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Third Round (Digital)

1 p.m. – Featured Matches: July 30 Pt. 2 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Singles Second Round (Digital)

3 p.m. – Tennis: Women’s Singles Third Round (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

6 a.m. – Featured Matches: July 31 Part 1 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Singles Third Round (Digital)

6 a.m. – Outer Court 6-14: July 31 (Digital)

7:24 a.m. – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal (Digital)

7:40 a.m. – Women’s Singles QF (Digital)

7:45 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Semifinal (Digital)

8:48 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Semifinal (Digital)

9:20 a.m. – Women’s Singles QF (Digital)

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Doubles QF (Digital)

10:12 a.m. – Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal (Digital)

10:12 a.m. – Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal (Digital)

11:36 a.m. – Mx Doubles Quarterfinal (Digital)

1 p.m. – Featured Matches: July 31 Pt. 2 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Singles Third Round (Digital)

3 p.m. – Women’s Singles QF (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

6 a.m. – Featured Matches: Aug. 1 Pt. 1 (Digital)

6 a.m. – Featured Matches: Aug. 1 Pt. 1 (Digital) 6 a.m. – Men’s Singles QF (Digital)

6 a.m. – Women’s Doubles SF (Digital)

7:40 a.m. – Men’s Singles QF (Digital)*

8:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles SF (Digital)

9 a.m. – Men’s Singles: Quarterfinals (Digital), Women’s Singles: QF (E!)

9:20 a.m. – Women’s Singles SF (Digital)

11 a.m. – S. Mathieu Court Match TBD (Digital)

1 p.m. – Featured Matches: Aug. 1 Pt. 2 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Singles QF (Digital)*

3 p.m. – Women’s Singles SF (Digital)

Friday, August 2

6 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Bronze Final (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Singles Semifinal (Digital)

9 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Bronze Final (Digital)

9 a.m. – Women’s Singles Bronze Final (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Singles SF (Digital)

3 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Gold Final (Digital)

Saturday, August 3

4 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Gold Final (USA)

4 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Gold Final (USA)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles Gold Final (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Doubles Gold Final (Digital)

4:30 p.m. – Women’s Singles Gold Final (USA)

Sunday, August 4