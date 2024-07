The finest martial artists in all of the world will assemble in Paris this summer to compete for gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics. To find out where and when to watch every bout across the various weight divisions, here’s a rundown of everything to know.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

4 a.m. – Badminton, Judo & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Women’s 48kg, Men’s 60kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 48kg, Men’s 60kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Sunday, July 28

4 a.m. – Basketball, Judo & More (Paris Extra 1)

4 a.m. – Women’s 52kg, Men’s 66kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 52kg, Men’s 66kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Monday, July 29

4 a.m. – Judo, Boxing & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Women’s 57kg, Men’s 73kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 57kg, Men’s 73kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

4 a.m. – Water Polo, Judo & More (Paris Extra 1)

4 a.m. – Women’s 63kg, Men’s 81kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 63kg, Men’s 61kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

4 a.m. – Badminton, Judo & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Women's 70kg, Men's 90kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 70kg, Men’s 90kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

4 a.m. – Judo, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

4 a.m. – Women’s 78kg, Men’s 100kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 78kg, Men’s 100kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Friday, August 2

4 a.m. – Basketball 3×3, Judo & More (Paris Extra 1)

4 a.m. – Women’s 78+kg, Men’s 100+kg Eliminations (Digital)

10 a.m. – Women’s 78+kg, Men’s 100+kg Repechages, Finals (Digital)

Saturday, August 3