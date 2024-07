Don’t drop the puck during this Summer Olympics season. If you don’t want to miss any of the field hockey action at the 2024 Paris Olympics, you’re in luck. Here we’re detailing every airing of the games, including information on how to watch.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

4 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Spain (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. Ireland (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. South Africa (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. Argentina (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. France (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: India vs. New Zealand (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Group B: USA vs. Argentina (CNBC)

2:15 p.m. – Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. France (Digital)

Sunday, July 28

4 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. China (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Japan (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. South Africa (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Spain (E!)

11 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. Spain (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. New Zealand (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. France (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs. Great Britain (Digital)

Monday, July 29

4 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Ireland vs. Australia (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Women's Pool A: Japan vs. China (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: India vs. Argentina (Digital)

7 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. USA (USA)

7:15 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. USA (Digital)*

11 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Australia (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: South Africa vs. Argentina (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Women’s Pool A: France vs. Belgium (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

4 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. France (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Group A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Ireland vs. India (Digital)

10:10 a.m. – Soccer, Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 1)

11 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium (Digital)

Wednesday, July 31

4 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Spain (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: South Africa vs. Great Britain (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: France vs. Germany (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Australia v. USA (E!)

11 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. Japan (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. South Africa (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. China (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

4 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: India vs. Belgium (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: New Zealand vs. Australia (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: France vs. Great Britain (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Ireland (Digital)

10:10 a.m. – Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 1)

11 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: USA vs. Great Britain (USA)

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. South Africa (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. France (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 2)

10:30 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 1)

Friday, August 2

4 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: China vs. Germany (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Spain (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. Netherlands (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. India (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: New Zealand vs. Ireland (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. Argentina (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Men’s Pool A: France vs. South Africa (Digital)

2:15 p.m. – Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Germany (Digital)

Saturday, August 3

4 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina (Digital)

4:30 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. Spain (Digital)

7:15 a.m. – Women’s Pool B: USA vs. South Africa (USA)

11 a.m. – Women’s Pool A: China vs. France (Digital)

1:45 p.m. – Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium (Digital)

Sunday, August 4

4 a.m. – Men’s QF 1 (Digital)

6:30 a.m. – Men’s QF 2 (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s QF3 (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Volleyball, Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 1)

2 p.m. – Men’s QF 4 (Digital)

9:45 p.m. – Men’s QF (USA)

Monday, August 5

4 a.m. – Women’s QF 1 (Digital)

6:30 a.m. – Women’s QF 2 (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Quarterfinal 3 (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s Waterfinal (USA)

11:30 p.m. – Women’s QF (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

8 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal 1 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

8 p.m. – Men’s Semifinal (USA)

Wednesday, August 7

8 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal 1 (Digital)

1 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal 2 (Digital)

8 p.m. – Women’s Semifinal (USA)*

Thursday, August 8

4 a.m. – Field Hockey, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

8 a.m. – Men’s Bronze Final (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Gold Final (Digital)

5 p.m. – Field Hockey, Women’s Kite Final (E!)

9:30 p.m. – Men’s Gold Final (USA)*

Friday, August 9

8 a.m. – Women’s Bronze Final (Digital)

11 a.m. – Women’s Bronze Final (USA)*

2 p.m. – Women’s Gold Final (Digital)

9 p.m. – Women’s Gold Final (USA)*

Saturday, August 10