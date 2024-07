Don’t miss a single second of the springboard action at this year’s Summer Olympics.

The divers will be digging deep to put on their very best showcases at the platform in Paris for the 2024 Games, and we’ve got all the details on how to watch on TV, streaming, and digital devices right here. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

5 a.m. – Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Monday, July 29

5 a.m. – Diving, Rowing (E!)

5 a.m. – Men’s Synchro 10m Platform Final (Digital)

10:45 a.m. – Men’s Synchro 10m Platform Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Wednesday, July 31

5 a.m. – Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final (E!)

Friday, August 2

5 a.m. – Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final (Digital)

Monday, August 5

4 a.m. – Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary (E!)

9 a.m. – Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal (E!)

10:15 a.m. – Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)

Tuesday, August 6

4 a.m. – Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary (E!)

Wednesday, August 7

4 a.m. – Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal (E!)

9 a.m. – Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary (Digital)

9:10 a.m. – Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary (E!)

Thursday, August 8

4 a.m. – Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal (E!)

9 a.m. – Men’s 3m Springboard Final (E!)

1 p.m. – Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)

Friday, August 9

4 a.m. – Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary (E!)

9 a.m. – Women’s 3m Springboard Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Saturday, August 10