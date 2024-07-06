Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch the Dance Competitions Live

Amanda Bell
Comments
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 23: Lee of Netherlands competes in the Breaking B-Boys final the Olympic Qualifier Series on June 23, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary.
David Balogh/Getty Images Europe

A newcomer to the Summer Olympic Games, the category of Breaking was added to the Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2018 and has now reached the big time.

This sport features 16 boy and 16 girl competitors facing off in solo battles with signature moves like windmills, the 6-step, and freezes, and they’ll be challenged to adapt their routines to match the beats provided by the DJ.

The two-part event takes place across two days near the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and if you are hoping to catch all 32 Olympian breakdancers busting a move in real-time, here’s the schedule for when these segments will air.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch the Opening Ceremony & Every Event Live
Friday, August 9

  • 10 a.m. – Breaking – Women’s Qualification (E!)
  • 2 p.m. – Breaking – Women’s Final (E!)

Saturday, August 10

  • 10 a.m. – Breaking – Men’s Qualification (Digital)
  • 10:30 a.m. – Breaking – Men’s Qualification (E!)*
  • 2 p.m. – Breaking – Men’s Final (E!)

