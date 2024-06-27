[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bear Season 3, Episode 10, “Forever.”]

The Bear Season 3 delivered one heck of a twist ending and what’s sure to be a satisfying promise to viewers as the FX original confirmed in the finale credits that the show will officially be continuing in 2024.

“To Be Continued,” the title card read just seconds before the final credits rolled, which is sure to leave fans breathing a sigh of relief with all of the cliffhangers delivered in Season 3. News of the renewal or promised return was hinted at earlier this spring as rumors about a fourth season filming back-to-back with Season 3 were reported, but this is the first official confirmation from the series itself.

When asked about a fourth season during The Bear‘s press conference ahead of Season 3’s launch, Jeremy Allen White told reporters, “We did something like that,” in regard to back-to-back filming.

“Yeah, a little version of it, sort of. But not exactly,” Ayo Edebiri concurred. “Not exactly,” White echoed to which Edebiri asked, “Is that helpful for journalism?” At this point in time, it is indeed. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about Season 4 (or whatever form the show’s continued story takes) so far. From the cast to possible storylines and production details, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know details but beware of major spoilers ahead.

When Will The Bear Return?

The Bear has followed a pretty reliable release pattern, dropping new seasons’ worth of episodes during the last week in June each year since 2022. The show didn’t miss a beat in 2024, despite strike-related delays, and considering filming for additional filming was completed during Season 3 production, we’d predict that a potential fourth season or second half to a third season might arrive as late as next summer. But if episodes are complete before the usual premiere window, it is possible they may be released sooner. Only time will tell for certain as we await official word.

Which Stars of The Bear Will Return?

Considering the precarious point where the story was left off as chef Carmy (White) receives a review for the restaurant in his inbox and Sydney (Edebiri) has a panic attack agonizing over her dilemma of whether to stay with The Bear or pursue other opportunities, we imagine the next chapter of the show will feature most, if not all, the faces introduced and reemergning in Season 3. Sure bets are White, Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Ricky Staffieri, Edwin Lee Gibson, Chris Witaske, and Corey Hendrix. Meanwhile, we anticipate seeing more of Adam Shapiro, who plays the chef propositioning Sydney to join his new restaurant, as well as Will Poulter’s Chef Luca who hinted at sticking around for a while.

We’d also wager that there will be more screentime for Berzatto family matriarch Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), dead brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal), and returns for Gillian Jacobs and Josh Hartnett as Tiffany and Frank’s impending wedding looms. For now, we’ll have to await official confirmation, but if The Bear has been one thing, it’s been reliable in keeping its onscreen ensemble together while also adding new and exciting characters into the mix.

What Will The Bear‘s Next Chapter Be About?

While Season 1 of the show saw Carmy work to elevate the team behind his family’s sandwich shop while grieving the loss of his older brother Mikey, the second season saw the whole crew work together to renovate the space and turn it into a fine dining establishment. Ultimately, Season 3 was more about finding the footing now that Carmy and crew reached that point, but as money remains a concern, a review looms, and Sydney feels drawn further away to potential new opportunities, it would seem the next chapter moving forward will unveil the unfolding decisions related to these storylines which were left unfinished by the end of Season 3.

Stay tuned as we await additional word on The Bear‘s return and let us know what you hope to see in the comments section.

The Bear, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now