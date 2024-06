If you want to be an ace at catching the badminton matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, we’re here to help. There are dozens of events lined up throughout this year’s Summer Olympics, including singles, doubles, and group play for both men and women athletes.

Below, you’ll find a comprehensive list of every Olympic badminton event to watch and where.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

2:30 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles, Group Play Pt. 1 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Badminton, Judo & More (Paris Extra 2)

4:30 a.m. – Group Play: Singles, Doubles (USA)

7:30 a.m. – Group Play: Singles, Doubles (E!)

8 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles, Group Play Pt. 2 (Digital)

9 a.m. – Group Play, Singles, Doubles (USA)

12:05 p.m. – Group Play: Singles, Doubles (USA)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles, Group Play Pt. 3 (Digital)

Saturday, July 28

2:30 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 4 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Group Play: Singles, Doubles (USA)

8 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 5 (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 6 (Digital)

Monday, July 29

2:30 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 7 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Group Play: Singles, Doubles (E!)

8 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 8 (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 9 (Digital)

Tuesday, July 30

2:30 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 10 (Digital)

6:45 a.m. – Group Play – Singles, Doubles (E!)

8 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 11 (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 12 (Digital)

2:30 a.m. – M/W Singles: Group Play Pt. 13 (Digital)

4 a.m. – Badminton, Judo & More (Paris Extra 2)

4:15 a.m. – Group Play: Singles, Doubles (USA)

8 a.m. – Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play Pt. 14 (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinals / Men’s & Women’s Singles: Group Play (Digital)

Thursday, August 1

2:30 a.m. – Women’s Doubles: QF/Men’s Singles: Pre-QF (Digital)

6:30 a.m. – Women’s Doubles: QF (E!)

7 a.m. – Men’s Doubles: Quarterfinals / Men’s Singles: Pre-QF (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Singles: Pre-Quarterfinals / Mixed Doubles: Semifinals (Digital)

Friday, August 2

2 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Doubles: Semifinals (USA)

4 a.m. – Table Tennis, Badminton & More (Paris Extra 2)

9 a.m. – Mixed Doubles: Medal Finals / Men’s Singles: Quarterfinals (Digital)

11:40 a.m. – Men’s Singles: QF (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Badminton & More (Paris Extra 2)

Saturday, August 3

2:30 a.m. – Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals (Digital)

9 a.m. – Women’s Doubles: Medal Finals (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Doubles Gold Final (CNBC)

Sunday, August 4

2:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Singles: Semifinals (Digital)

9 a.m. – Men’s Doubles: Medal Finals (Digital)

10 a.m. – Singles Semifinals (E!)

12:15 p.m. – Men’s Doubles: Gold Final (CNBC)

7 p.m. – Men’s Doubles: Gold Final (USA)

Monday, August 5

3:45 a.m. – Women’s Singles: Medal Finals (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Singles: Bronze & Gold Finals (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Badminton & More (Paris Extra 2)

8 p.m. – Women’s Singles: Gold Final (USA)

9:30 p.m. – Men’s Singles: Gold Final (USA)

Tuesday, August 6