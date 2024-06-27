The Presidential Debate, ‘Bear’ Is Back, Jiminy Glick in Late Night, Tudor Fantasy in ‘My Lady Jane’

The current and former presidents square off in the election season’s first presidential debate. The third season of FX’s The Bear is new to the streaming menu. Martin Short adopts his hilarious Jiminy Glick persona for a full episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Prime Video’s My Lady Jane turns the Tudor costume-drama genre upside down with lusty revisionist history and wild fantasy.

Win McNamee / Getty Images; Curtis Means - Pool / Getty Images

Presidential Debate

Special

Simulcast on most broadcast and cable news platforms, the critical first meeting during this campaign season between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is a throwback to the earliest presidential debate, the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon showdown. In an attempt to reign in the chaos of recent times, CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash act as moderators from the network’s Atlanta studio with no live partisan audience to cheer or jeer. Microphones will be muted when the opponent is speaking. Following the debate, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show (11/10c) goes live with Jon Stewart hosting.

FX

The Bear

Season Premiere

In case you missed the early drop on Wednesday night, all 10 episodes of the Emmy-winning dramedy’s third season are now available to devour, although it might be best to savor a few episodes at a time. The intensity rarely lets up as combative master chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) drills down on his vision for his titular fine-dining restaurant, with an ever-changing menu taxing the staff as well as the new establishment’s finances. As always, the series generously spreads the wealth to its supporting players, especially Emmy winners Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sydney and Richie, but also Abby Elliot as Carmy’s very pregnant sister Natalie and (in the standout sixth episode) Liza Colón-Zayas as ferocious line cook Tina.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35/10:35c

Hard to know who was laughing harder Monday night: the viewer or Bill Hader, the subject of insipidly inspired grilling by the deliriously funny Jiminy Glick in a segment of the late-night show that Glick’s doppelgänger Martin Short is guest-hosting this week. Get ready for an encore. For one night, Short takes a back seat to Glick for the entire show, welcoming good sports Melissa McCarthy and Nick Kroll as guests. No donut, or ego, is safe when Jiminy is around. Can’t wait.

Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

My Lady Jane

Series Premiere

The streamer has coined a phrase new to me — “romantasy” — to try to describe this irreverent, wacky and lusty twist on a Tudor-era costume drama. Ignoring actual history from the first profane utterances of its insistent narrator, My Lady Jane imagines an alternate reality in which the rebelliously independent Lady Jane Grey (the terrific Emily Bader) is not headed toward a beheading during the bloody post-Henry VIII transition. Though she resists being forced into a marriage (to Edward Bluemel’s swaggering Guildford Dudley), Lady Jane continues bucking the system while fending off rivals to the British throne. Adding to the complications: the kingdom’s prejudice against shapeshifters known as “Ethians,” who can turn into animals when you least expect it. Clearly, this is not your grandparents’ Masterpiece Theatre. Launching with all eight episodes.

Elizabeth Fisher / Paramount+

Evil

“Are we now hunting witches?” wonders Ben (Aasif Mandvi), who you’d think would be used to such supernatural curveballs in his line of work. His latest investigation with Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter) begins with the harrowing exorcism of a dancer who murdered her children, leading to a dance troupe with some very creepy moves. (Kirsten, naturally, is tempted to dance along.) Elsewhere in this wildly inventive series, David’s latest assignment from the Vatican involves training his psychic powers on kidnapped clerics in Ethiopia. And wait until Cheryl (Christine Lahti) learns what Leland (Michael Emerson) tried to do to one of her beloved (if noisy) granddaughters!

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: