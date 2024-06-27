[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 4 Episode 6 “How to Dance in Three Easy Steps.”]

Leland (Michael Emerson) may have brought upon his own downfall, at Sheryl’s (Christine Lahti) hands—and it’s for something that failed!

In the latest Evil episode, Sheryl continues to go against Kristen (Katja Herbers) and not only spend time with her granddaughters but also has them around Timothy, their half-brother who just so happens to be the Antichrist. (Leland used Kristen’s egg, his sperm, and a surrogate.) But because she does, she sees that little bag that Leland gave a brainwashed Andy (Patrick Brammall) to keep Laura (Dalya Knapp) asleep; he was supposed to kill his daughter but instead injected himself, stopping his heart and resulting in him deciding he needed to take himself away from the family (he’s in a psychiatric treatment center). And once Laura tells her how she got it and Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck) fills her in on what happened to Andy, well, Sheryl knows what happened—and she is pissed. But is she surprised that that he did that, given what she knows about Leland?

“I think she is surprised, and I think she’s enraged, of course, because she did warn him, I think it was last season,” Lahti tells TV Insider. “She said, I will go along this ride with you. I will be your assistant in order to, I think, gain power over him ultimately. But she did warn him that she would cut off his dick if he ever harmed any one of her grandchildren.”

Sheryl, with Timothy in the stroller, goes over to Leland’s apartment (kicking the door open). He’s not home, but she does a good job of leaving her mark—including, in blood on the floor, as he sees when he does walk in, “You’re dead motherf**ker.” She’s also sitting in the dark, holding a knife, waiting for him. Is she ready to kill him at that point?

“I think she’s ready to, yeah,” says Lahti. “I think he has gone one step too far, and she’s done. I think she’s ready to destroy him.”

The stage is set for a major Sheryl and Leland face-off. We can’t wait to see what happens.

Evil, Thursdays, Paramount+