Surprise! Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Her Third Child

The Office alum Mindy Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday (June 24) and did so by revealing to the world that she secretly gave birth to her third child back in February.

Kaling took to her Instagram page on Monday, where she shared a gallery of photos, the first featuring her three children — daughter Katherine “Kit” (6), son Spencer (3), and baby Anne. A second snap sees her cradling her baby bump and the third shows her in a hospital bed, with Kit and Spencer by her side.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling captioned the post.

She continued, “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

This isn’t the first time the The Mindy Project star has given birth without the public knowing. In September 2020, she welcomed her son, Spencer, while the majority of the world was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans, friends, and fellow celebs flooded Kaling’s Instagram comments with congratulations and well wishes.

“How does one have three whole children without being seen in public pregnant,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Queen of secretly giving birth.”

One commenter added, “Those NDA’s need to be studied because they are IRON CLAD,” while another joked, “TMZ must feel like such a failure. Congrats Mindy.”

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer commented, “Happy birthday role model queen of queening.”

The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Beautifully said.”

“Oh my gosh, Mindy, I’m so happy for you!!” added fashion designer and Queer Eye star Tan France.

On her birthday last year, Kaling opened up about how having kids had changed her, writing on Instagram, “I was never a ‘kid’ person. When my mom passed though, it just clicked in me: I wanted kids with such intense certainty. I bet some of you can relate.”

She added, “Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy… (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton they’re like ‘mom, you gotta go.'”