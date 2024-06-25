Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly’s journeys with Zed and Addison are far from over. They are reprising their beloved roles in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, premiering June 28 on Disney Channel, and in the upcoming movie Zombies 4. Manheim and Donnelly spoke with TV Insider about this next chapter and the highly-anticipated fourth Zombies movie.

The animated series will explore the daily lives of Zed, Addison, Eliza, Willa, and the rest of the Seabrook crew. “It’s very over the top, outside of the box, very creative,” Manheim revealed. “We have new characters, dilemmas, monsters, and we can do things outside of the normal world in this one, so we can really push the limits.”

Donnelly admitted she was excited to “go back to the humor” in the series. “I think that we get lost a lot in the high-stakes missions of the franchise, but in this one, each dilemma is hilarious, and you get to see new dynamics between different characters you don’t see as much in the franchise,” she said.

For those who love all the musical numbers in the Zombies movies, there will be plenty of that in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series. “There’s definitely a lot of new, great music,” the School Spirits star dished.

Manheim and Donnelly recently wrapped production on Zombies 4, which will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel in 2025. The co-stars couldn’t disclose too much about the fourth installment, but they were more than ready to hype it up.

“This is how I feel about it: The soundtrack is the best soundtrack out of all the movies,” Manheim declared. “I’d say the general story has a message that hits harder than any of the other movies. You get to see a lot more of the silliness of the Zombies franchise come out, and you get amazing, new characters. It truly was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had shooting something. There were so many times where the nostalgia of Zombies hit me super hard. There’s a moment that me and Meg have together that was probably my most memorable day of filming anything in my life, just because I was thinking so much about the other movies that we had made.”

He continued, “I want to say this movie is a great cherry on top of everything, but I don’t even think that’s what it is. I think this movie is the bridge to the remainder of the Zombies story that we have yet to tell. It’s a fantastic movie. Everything about it is elevated. The shots are beautiful. It looks like a feature film that you wouldn’t see on Disney, that you’d go see in theaters.”

Both Manheim and Donnelly pulled double duty as executive producers and stars of Zombies 4. “It was really incredible to be a part of the creative process, with costumes and the script and casting,” Donnelly told TV Insider. “It was just really cool to see the behind-the-scenes, and it’s definitely something that I want to keep doing, especially in this franchise if things go further because it was just so incredible. I feel like I learned so much. There’s a lot of great Zeddison moments, especially now that they’re so much older and more mature.”

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series will debut on Disney Channel with a two-episode premiere on June 28, followed by all episodes on Disney+ on June 29.

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, June 28, Disney Channel (June 29, Disney+)