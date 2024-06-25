CMA Fest, Spotlight on Celine Dion and Diane von Furstenberg, Launch of MeTV Toons

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde host the 51st CMA Fest in Nashville, featuring 30 performances from country’s biggest stars. Streaming documentaries include a profile of Céline Dion as she battles illness and legendary designer Diane von Furstenberg reflecting on her 50-year career. MeTV launches a new network devoted to classic cartoons.

CMA Fest

Country-music fans are treated to a wall-to-wall bonanza of music, when Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde host a three-hour special with highlights from the 51st CMA Fest earlier this month at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Jelly Roll teams with Keith Urban on “Halfway to Hell” and with Lainey Wilson on “Save Me,” while McBryde performs “The Devil I Know” and duets with Gretchen Wilson on “Redneck Woman.” Other highlights include Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic “Sweet Home Alabama,” later joined by ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons on “Call Me the Breeze.” The roster also features Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, The War and Treaty, Post Malone with Blake Shelton on “Pour Me a Drink,” Luke Bryan, Brothers Osbourne and more.

I Am: Céline Dion

“I won’t stop,” promises global music superstar Céline Dion, discussing her battle with the neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome in a candid documentary that goes behind the scenes of her acclaimed recording and concert career. It’s been a struggle for a woman who declares “my voice is the conductor of my life” to be so sidelined, and her determination to get back before an audience is as uplifting as one of her signature power ballads.

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

Another groundbreaking woman, another inspiring documentary encapsulating the fascinating life story of the legendary designer who changed fashion with her signature wrap dress. “I was in charge of my destiny,” declares this dynamic daughter of a Holocaust survivor who dove headfirst into the sexual revolution of the 1970s, inspiring women of many generations. “I was having a man’s life in a woman’s body,” she says, and that’s no exaggeration.

The Bugs Bunny Show

If Bugs Bunny, Yogi Bear, Rocky & Bullwinkle and their animated brethren are your idea of a good time, bookmark this latest brand extension from the nostalgia-based TV network called MeTV Toons. Launching today, the lineup opens with Bugs Bunny & Friends each weekday at 8 am/7c, featuring Cartoon All-Stars roundups daily at 1 pm/12c and 10 pm/9c and The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends every night (including weekends) at 11/10c. For a full schedule, visit metvtoons.com.

Clipped

With talk of boycotts and walkouts as the playoffs continue, Clippers coach Doc Rivers (a commanding Laurence Fishburne) oversees a public-relations nightmare in the entertaining docudrama’s penultimate episode. The NBA makes clear the dire consequences for team owner Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) following the release of his racist statements to turncoat personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman), and both V. and Sterling’s estranged wife Shelly (Jacki Weaver) turn to TV icon Barbara Walters (a very good Carolyn Mignini) to share their stories, with very different results.

Babylon Berlin (streaming on MHz Choice): Season 4 of the acclaimed German historical crime drama moves into the 1930s. While the global Great Depression sets the stage for the rise of the Nazi regime, an American Jewish gangster revisits his Orthodox Jewish community in Berlin to reclaim a stolen family heirloom.

(streaming on MHz Choice): Season 4 of the acclaimed German historical crime drama moves into the 1930s. While the global Great Depression sets the stage for the rise of the Nazi regime, an American Jewish gangster revisits his Orthodox Jewish community in Berlin to reclaim a stolen family heirloom. TikTok Star Murders (streaming on Peacock): A true-crime documentary from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s company uses never-before-shown cellphone footage to tell the disturbing story of fame-obsessed TikTok humorist Ali Abulaban, who murdered his wife (and sometimes co-star) Ana and her alleged lover in a jealous rage in 2021.

(streaming on Peacock): A true-crime documentary from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s company uses never-before-shown cellphone footage to tell the disturbing story of fame-obsessed TikTok humorist Ali Abulaban, who murdered his wife (and sometimes co-star) Ana and her alleged lover in a jealous rage in 2021. The Acolyte (streaming on Disney+): Who murdered Kalnacca the Wookie? The mysteries deepen in the Star Wars spinoff.