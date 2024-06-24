Get ready for a blast from the past because ABC’s upcoming movie schedule is made for millennials. The network has revealed its cinematic slate for the next few weeks of its classic Sunday Night Movie programming, and all of these titles are bound to bring a tinge of nostalgia to those of us born in the ’80s.

Throughout the month of July, the Disney-owned network will be airing a bounty of unique action and adventure movies that an entire generation of Americans were raised on.

On July 7 at 9/8c, the network will kick off its month of nostalgic films with Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, the 1993 adventure comedy centering on a four-legged trio of two dogs and a cat who have to take a treacherous trek through the mountains to reach home.

Then, on July 14 at 9/8c, ABC will air The Sandlot, also from 1993, a sports dramedy about a new kid who joins a group of boys who love baseball and spend the summer of 1962 together in the sun getting into various bits of mischief.

On July 21 at 9/8c, another touching sports relic, 1992’s The Mighty Ducks, will have everyone chanting along with its misfit crew of young hockey players.

Finally, on July 28 at 9/8c, the then-cutting-edge 1989 adventure comedy Honey, I Shrunk the Kids finds an inventive, but imperfect father having to pull off the wildest rescue ever as he tries to track down the four children he’s accidentally shrunken with his device.

Before then, the network will air something a little more modern; on Sunday, June 30, it’ll be The Princess and the Frog that takes the weekly time slot. But once July arrives, it’ll be time for the throwback party to begin in earnest.