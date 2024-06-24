Donald Trump Blasts ‘Highly Overrated’ Bill Maher Amid Joe Biden Video Controversy

Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Bill Maher after the late-night host defended President Joe Biden over ageist attacks on Friday’s (June 21) edition of HBO’s Real Time.

The former president took to his social media app of choice, Truth Social, where he referred to Maher as “highly overrated” and urged his followers to stop watching and sharing clips from the show.

“Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump posted.

He continued, “Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!”

Trump’s outrage appeared to stem from Maher’s defense of Biden after the spread of “cheap fake” videos made to look like the president is senile and out of touch.

“I mean, he may be number two in the polls, but he wasn’t pooping his pants,” the comedian joked in response to a video that was alleged to show Biden having a bathroom-related accident at a D-Day celebration.

Maher also referenced another video that supposedly showed Biden “frozen” during a Juneteenth event. “Everybody’s dancing and he’s not. Good! He shouldn’t be dancing! He’s 82! You look like an idiot when you try to dance,” the late-night host quipped.

This isn’t the first time Trump and Maher have clashed. Back in 2013, after Trump said he would donate $5 million to charity if then-president Barack Obama released his personal documents, Maher appeared on The Tonight Show and joked he would give Trump $5 million if he could prove his father wasn’t an orangutan.

Trump decided to take this bet and sent Maher a copy of his birth certificate. However, after Maher didn’t send the cash, Trump sued him for the $5 million. He eventually dropped the suit.

Even though the former Apprentice host told his fans to stop sharing clips from Real Time, Trump himself posted a video from the show on June 22, in which former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo claimed the hush money case would never have gone forward had Trump not been running for another term.

Trump did not include the part of the video where Maher and Cuomo stated that the U.S. public would rather see the former president stand trial for “trying to overthrow the government of the United States” following the 2020 election results.