‘The Bear’: Jeremy Allen White Describes Season 3 as ‘Joyful’ & ‘Anxiety-Ridden’

Jeremy Allen White for 'The Bear' Season 3
FX‘s The Bear returns for Season 3 on Hulu in mere days, and while most of what’s to come remains a mystery, star Jeremy Allen White got candid about the latest chapter in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During their conversation, White confirmed, “I get out of the fridge which is good.” Referring to his character Carmy Berzatto’s status at the end of Season 2 when he found himself trapped in the walk-in during the opening night of his restaurant.

Despite the stressful scenario, White assured Colbert that Season 3 is binge-worthy, despite his own aversion to watching himself in the hit series. “I have a very hard time watching myself on-camera… I don’t do it, I don’t like it,” the actor admitted. After receiving screeners for the season though, White revealed, “I usually wait for a very long time or don’t watch at all, but I started and I watched seven episodes in one sitting because it’s just… so good. Everybody’s so good.”

White further praised the series creator and showrunner Christopher Storer, as he said, “He keeps messing with [what] the structure of television can be. I feel like Season 1 was so different to Season 2 and Season 3 is even stranger and more kind of joyful and anxiety-ridden, but it’s good.”

In other words, prepare to feel both joy and anxiety. The sentiment isn’t too far from what fans have come to expect from the series which often finds chef Carmy entrenched in kitchen chaos with his fellow teammates, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Natalie (Abby Elliott), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Neil (Matty Matheson), and more.

Set to premiere with 10 all-new episodes on Thursday, June 27, The Bear‘s latest chapter sees the team behind the show’s titular fine-dining restaurant continuing their attempt to climb the ladder of success. See White’s full interview with Colbert, above, and don’t miss The Bear when it drops on Hulu this summer.

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Hulu

