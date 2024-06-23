Morgan Fairchild Responds to Sandra Bernhard’s Apology Over ‘Roseanne’ Treatment

Three decades after sharing the screen with Morgan Fairchild on Roseanne, Sandra Bernhard is apologizing for her less-than-nice behavior toward her scene partner.

“You know, it’s one of my biggest regrets that I wasn’t nicer to her,” Bernhard said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, June 20, after a viewer asked the comedian about working with Fairchild. “I was a little dismissive of Morgan, and to this day, would like to say to Morgan, you are incredible to work with, you went there. … You’re fabulous, and you are on the right side politically. I owe you an apology. I adore you. And thank you for putting up with my snotty little attitude.”

As Bernhard recurred as Nancy Bartlett, a business partner of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalfe) on the ABC sitcom, Fairchild guest-starred as Nancy’s girlfriend Marla in three episodes in 1992.

Sandra Bernhard has a very special message for her Roseanne co-star Morgan Fairchild. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/G2r3qDJrGk — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 21, 2024

Fairchild reacted to Bernhard’s apology in an X post on Friday. “I’m very touched by @SandraBernhard’s words. Very nice of her,” she wrote. “Yes, [Roseanne] was a difficult set for me, but that’s showbiz.”

The Falcon Crest alum also invited Bernhard to a coffee date.

Bernhard replied on X on Saturday, posting, “Thank you, Morgan, for [your] kind response to my apology. You have always been a groovy, open, talented person, [and] you deserve all the celebration [and] love people shower you with. You champion those who need it the most. Hats off, lady. We will break it all down over a cup of joe ASAP!”

Later that day, Fairchild gave fans an update, posting, “FYI, Sandra has reached out, and we are in touch. No coffee yet, as she’s in N.Y. [and] I’m in L.A., but I so appreciate her words [and] outreach. Kindness is always the way…”